5 WWE stars who can qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on RAW

Like on the men's side of things, WWE also held its first women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches on SmackDown last Friday. Alexa Bliss outsmarted Chelsea Green and Michin to become the first female star to qualify for the MITB ladder match next month.

The blue brand will have another qualifying Triple Threat match next week involving United States Champion Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, and Giulia. As for RAW, they are set to start their own qualifying matches in this week's episode, live in Greenville, South Carolina.

Let's look at five WWE stars who might qualify for the women's MITB ladder match.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley. (Photo: WWE.com)

Following last week's RAW main event, it seems Rhea Ripley wants another shot at IYO SKY and the Women's World Championship. However, the WWE Universe might want her to earn the opportunity, and helping the champion is not the popular way.

Ripley hasn't won the Money in the Bank in her career, so putting her in this year's match could bring star power to it. She would be the favorite to win if she's in it, and if she gets the briefcase, maybe she can finally get the better of SKY for the first time in her career.

#2. Former WWE MITB winner Bayley

Bayley lost a lot of momentum after getting attacked backstage at WrestleMania 41 by Becky Lynch. She went from being in a top match last year to being completely left off the card. It has been a rough time for The Role Model, but maybe WWE can make it up to her slowly.

The first-ever women's Grand Slam Champion will likely want revenge on Lynch, who is currently preoccupied with her feud with Lyra Valkyria. If Bayley can set her anger aside, she could qualify for the MITB ladder match and become the first-ever two-time women's MITB winner.

#3. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez. (Photo: WWE.com)

At just 23, Roxanne Perez had a fantastic showing in the women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Perez is not officially part of RAW, but with Giulia on SmackDown, Adam Pearce might want to secure the signature of the two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Perez competing for the Money in the Bank could cement her as one of the best rising stars in the company. She doesn't need to win the briefcase just yet, but another good showing should help establish her on the main roster.

#4. Natalya

While there hasn't been a big story involving Natalya in WWE lately, she had a couple of viral appearances outside the company. Her appearance as Nattie Neidhart at GCW Bloodsport received a ton of buzz, which led to her match against Kenzie Paige last Saturday for the NWA World Women's Championship.

The company could capitalize on Natalya's viral moments and insert her into the MITB ladder match. She's a veteran who could help elevate the lineup regardless of whether she's back to being The Queen of Harts or her new ruthless competitor gimmick.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez. (Photo: WWE.com)

With Liv Morgan out on hiatus to film a movie, Raquel Rodriguez has nothing to do and can't defend the Women's Tag Team Championship by herself. Carlito continues to hit on her backstage, which might not be the best way to use her.

Rodriguez could get inserted into the MITB ladder match, which could lead to more cracks in The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are already not seeing eye-to-eye because of a title, so Raquel winning one should give Liv Morgan something to think about upon her return.

