5 WWE stars CM Punk could have teased for Royal Rumble return other than AJ Lee

WWE Superstar CM Punk is one of the favorites to win the upcoming 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. Interestingly, The Best in the World recently dropped a hint that he knows a big woman superstar is returning to the Stamford-based promotion via the Rumble. While many fans speculate that he could be referring to AJ Lee, here are five more wrestlers who could make a staggering Rumble appearance.

#4 Serena Deeb could be the one on CM Punk’s mind

Serena Deeb is a former WWE Superstar who currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling. CM Punk and Deeb were part of the Straight Edge Society faction and have a great professional relationship with each other.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Several fans expected the 38-year-old wrestler to follow The Second City Saint to the Stamford-based promotion shortly after Survivor Series 2023. While Deeb remained with AEW, she now has a chance to make a WWE comeback with the Royal Rumble.

Trending

#3 Becky Lynch is expected to make a WWE comeback

Becky Lynch hasn’t been seen in WWE since she lost the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan in May 2024. The Man entered free agency shortly after, but now, has signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

With the Royal Rumble almost here, Lynch could make her way back to the company via the 30-woman contest.

Expand Tweet

If AJ Lee is returning to the company via the Rumble, CM Punk might be scouting the previous winners of the contest. Thus, he may have found that Lynch is set to return at the Indianapolis premium live event as well.

#2 Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade could make their main roster debut

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are currently in a feud with Bayley and Giulia. The Beautiful Madness recently dethroned The Prodigy to win the NXT Women’s Championship, and the latter made an appearance on RAW shortly after.

Thus, it is highly likely that Perez could be one of the 30 women participating in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are big CM Punk fans and The Second City Saint returns their affection. While Roxy was inspired by Punk to start her pro wrestling journey, she recently switched camps and became a Drew McIntyre fan.

However, if The Prodigy were to make a Rumble appearance, The Straight Edge Superstar would be the first to know. There is a small chance that WWE could also try to launch Cora Jade alongside Roxy on the main roster via the Rumble.

#1 The WWE Universe could see a brief return of Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon fought her last match at WrestleMania 34 alongside Triple H against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey. Since then, she has focused on executive operations and has not made any in-ring appearances.

However, the sports entertainment giant often has veterans return in the Royal Rumble to give entertainment value to fans.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk and Stephanie McMahon are great friends off-screen and Punk would be privy to her participation in the Royal Rumble, It will be interesting to see which of these women actually makes it to the Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback