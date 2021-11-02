5 WWE Superstars' daughters who could sign with the company next 

The recent Women's Evolution has inspired members of the WWE Universe to lace up their wrestling boots and pursue a career in the wrestling business.

Many of these women are daughters of current or former WWE Superstars who could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tamina, Natalya, and Carmella. These former champions have enjoyed plenty of success as second-generation stars.

Several daughters of WWE stars are currently training to be Superstars; others have at least made it clear that they have an interest in joining the company.

The following list looks at just five daughters of current and former WWE Superstars who could be heading to WWE next.

#5. WWE Legend Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah

Aalyah Mysterio has appeared on WWE TV several times in the past as part of storylines with her father. She had a prominent role during Rey's feud with Seth Rollins, and she even had an on-screen romance with Murphy.

While Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio with signed the company, Aalyah also made an impression with the WWE Universe. She could return at some point and build off of this initial success.

Rey Mysterio recently revealed in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider that his daughter was actually considering a career in the business.

"Not too long ago, she asked, ‘Dad, what would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?’" Rey recalled. "I said, ‘As long as you don’t leave your career behind. She wants to join the medical field. As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind."

"She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes," Rey continued. "I said, whenever you want to try it, let me know. I think it’s in the back of her mind. She is very dedicated to her school and education. I’m proud of that right now."

As noted, Aalyah left WWE in order to continue her studies and ensure that she has a backup plan outside of wrestling. Still, various reports have suggested that, during her time on-screen, Vince McMahon was a huge fan of Aaliyah. If she eventually tries to get into the family business, it's easy to believe that McMahon would hand her a WWE deal right away.

