5 WWE stars Dean Ambrose never got to wrestle

Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, is one of the biggest names outside of WWE. AEW's top champion and the company's poster-boy, Moxley has enjoyed considerable success, having exceeded expectations and outdone his stint in the top professional wrestling promotion.

Dean Ambrose spent six-and-a-half years or so on the main roster of World Wrestling Entertainment. During this time, he became a Grand Slam Champion and faced the cream of the crop. From John Cena to Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, The Lunatic Fringe faced all-comers and gave them a run for their money.

However, there were still several WWE Superstars that Ambrose didn't face, and this listicle explores 5 of them.

#5 Dean Ambrose vs. Jeff Hardy never happened

When Moxley was with WWE, everyone called him The Lunatic Fringe. Dean Ambrose was an eccentric, untamed individual who wasn't afraid to take bold risks. Another veteran who established a reputation as a risk-taker was The Daredevil, Jeff Hardy.

However, The Daredevil vs. The Lunatic Fringe never happened. Hardy wasn't around for much of Ambrose's singles run; The Charismatic Enigma returned in April 2017 at WrestleMania 33 with his brother, Matt Hardy. Later that year, they crossed paths in a tag-team match when The Hardy Boyz faced two-thirds of The Shield in Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

If the opportunity ever arises to book Ambrose vs. Hardy, WWE must capitalize. Add in a hardcore stipulation, and the match would exceed all expectations.

#4 Bobby Lashley was initially supposed to be Dean Ambrose's final WWE opponent

When Ambrose announced that he wouldn't renew his contract upon expiry, WWE publicly acknowledged this on television. The former IC Champion embarked on a farewell run that saw him reunite with The Shield. While the reunion was memorable, Moxley's final televised appearance in the promotion wasn't.

The night after WrestleMania 35, Bobby Lashley was advertised as Ambrose's final opponent. However, The All Mighty brutally insulted his opponent by targeting Renee Young, Moxley's real-life wife, claiming he'd take care of her. His final appearance ended with Lashley planting him on the announce table in front of his wife.

WWE should've given us a standard one-on-one match between Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose, but that's history. If Ambrose returns to the promotion, this is one encounter that needs to happen.

#3 Rey Mysterio never battled Dean Ambrose in a one-on-one match.

Rey Mysterio has never faced Dean Ambrose in a singles match

Dean Ambrose vs. Rey Mysterio probably isn't the typical wrestling fan's dream match, but it would've fared quite well as an encounter on RAW or SmackDown. Despite each man spending several years on the main roster together, they never clashed in a singles match.

The Master of the 619 was a thorn in The Shield's path in 2013. Hence, they crossed paths and traded blows several times in multi-man and tag-team matches. Rey Mysterio has faced both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in singles matches, but he hasn't met the trio's most eccentric member.

Time is running out to book this match. There are other more noteworthy match-ups for each star. Hence, Ambrose vs. Mysterio is unlikely to happen.

#2 Aleister Black would have been an intriguing opponent for Dean Ambrose

During the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match, Aleister Black made his main roster debut, entering as the twenty-third entrant. The former NXT Champion immediately sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe by sending Dean Ambrose over the top-rope with a jaw-shattering Black Mass.

The elimination was one of the most surprising moments of the night, and WWE should've capitalized on the intrigue it created. The ominous man from Amsterdam shifted full-time to the main roster a month later, but the company never revisited the angle.

Putting Black over on his way out of WWE would've been an excellent service. It would've elevated The Dutch Destroyer to great heights and given Ambrose a memorable match before his departure.

#1 Dean Ambrose vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin is a dream match.

For many WWE fans, Ambrose reminded them of Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime. A vicious brawler who seldom played by the rules but stood up to the bad guys and bullies. The Lunatic Fringe had a touch of the anti-hero character that The Texas Rattlesnake possessed.

There was also real-life tension between them as things went a little sideways when Ambrose appeared on Stone Cold's podcast. The Hall of Famer called the former WWE Champion out and was visibly frustrated and disappointed. John Cena brought the scene up on SmackDown a few months later when he taunted the Lunatic Fringe.

Austin came out of retirement this year to shut Kevin Owens' mouth at WrestleMania 38 in his hometown. Unless this wasn't a one-off, the dream match between The Lunatic Fringe and The Texas Rattlesnake is off the table.

