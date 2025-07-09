5 WWE stars who deserve a push ahead of SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam next month, as it will be a two-night event in MetLife Stadium. This will allow several superstars, who have been deprived of the spotlight, to be a part of the spectacle. However, several talents are currently lost in the shuffle, struggling to find a proper storyline that could propel their momentum.

Ad

The current roster needs a massive shake-up in the coming weeks before WWE heads to SummerSlam. From Carmelo Hayes to Austin Theory, the list of names who deserve a push on both RAW and SmackDown is endless. With The Biggest Party of The Summer on the horizon, Triple H needs to shift his attention toward numerous talents.

Here are five superstars who deserve a push ahead of SummerSlam 2025:

#5. Aleister Black

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ever since Aleister Black returned to WWE, nothing significant has happened with him. The company has failed to book him in any meaningful feuds or storylines on SmackDown. He has mostly been part of random matches, which led to nothing. However, Black needs a massive push ahead of SummerSlam that could pave the way for a match at the PLE.

This is a golden opportunity for WWE to capitalize on his untapped potential and build him for bigger feuds, potentially for championships. The 40-year-old getting to feature at The Biggest Party of The Summer will put him in the spotlight. It could end up being the biggest breakthrough for his career, especially after his long-awaited return to the company.

Ad

#4. Asuka

Asuka is one of the most prominent names in the women's division. The Japanese star has been part of several premium live events in the past. She has had a decorated career and brings star power with her presence. WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam without The Empress of Tomorrow will feel odd, given the fact that she is available on the roster now.

Therefore, a push before The Biggest Party of The Summer could help her regain her lost momentum. Asuka recently suffered a loss in the Queen of the Ring Tournament final at the hands of Jade Cargill. Therefore, The Game needs to rebuild her and establish her as a credible star by putting the multi-time women's champion in a notable storyline on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

#3. Andrade

Ad

Andrade is another name who has been struggling to make a mark in WWE ever since he returned. With his recent alliance with Rey Fenix on SmackDown, the 35-year-old has finally started to catch some momentum. His recent performances showcase his potential as a top-tier competitor. This is the perfect time for Triple H to push him and give his career a major boost.

The creative team needs to feature El Idolo regularly on the shows in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam. Despite consistently delivering inside the squared circle, Andrade has not been part of any premium live events lately. Therefore, this could be a perfect opportunity for WWE to push him and prepare him for the company's biggest event of the summer.

Ad

#2. Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer joined the main roster back in May this year, and since then, she has been featured in a handful of matches. However, SummerSlam is on the horizon, and The Dark Angel needs a proper push to solidify her footing in the women's division. Her rapid rise in NXT and her impressive in-ring style and charisma have made her a huge fan favorite.

The Stamford-based promotion needs to capitalize on it by booking Vaquer in a high-profile match at SummerSlam. That can only happen if Triple H decides to shift his attention toward the newcomer. By pushing Stephanie Vaquer, WWE can leverage her skills, international appeal, and growing popularity to create a memorable moment at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

#1. Karrion Kross needs a push ahead of SummerSlam

Ad

The star who desperately needs a push at this point is Karrion Kross. The Doom Walker's popularity has tremendously spiked in recent months, and he is also one of the top merchandise sellers on the WWE Shop. Fans have been screaming at the top of their voices for Kross to receive a big push, but Triple H seems to have turned a blind eye to those clamors.

The creative team has been doing nothing except featuring him in backstage segments with Sami Zayn. SummerSlam is on the horizon, and it's high time WWE pushes The Doom Walker. And if not now, then when? With the amount of momentum and fan support he has, Karrion Kross deserves to be featured in a big match at this year's SummerSlam.

Apart from the names mentioned above, there are several names like Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, Michin, and Jimmy Uso who equally deserve a push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More