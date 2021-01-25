5 WWE Stars who only entered the Royal Rumble once

The annual Royal Rumble has become one of the biggest highlights of the year for many of the WWE Universe, since the match traditionally includes several surprise entries.

Over the years, WWE has called back many wrestlers to return to be part of the 30-man match, which has allowed many stars to appear in the Royal Rumble match several times throughout the course of their career.

Despite there now being two Royal Rumble matches, there are several former WWE stars who have only ever been in one Royal Rumble match in their entire wrestling career. Whilst there are several names like The Boogeyman, Big John Studd, and Junkyard Dog, there are many other surprising names who have only ever entered the fray on one occasion.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes (Royal Rumble 1990)

Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes had a standout wrestling career before becoming one of the faces behind NXT following his retirement. The former Champion also went on to watch his sons Dustin and Cody follow in his footsteps before his untimely passing back in 2015.

Despite having a lengthy WWE career and becoming a legend within the company, Dusty Rhodes is one of the surprise names who was only part of one Royal Rumble match, which came back in 1990.

Rhodes entered the match at number 10 and remained part of the bout for almost 20 minutes, before being eliminated by The Canadian Earthquake. Hulk Hogan was the man who ended up winning the match after last eliminating Mr. Perfect.

Interestingly, this isn't the only Royal Rumble event that Dusty was part of, since he later appeared at the Royal Rumble in 1991 as part of a tag team match. Rhodes teamed with his son Dustin against Ted DiBiase and Virgil which later turned out to be one of his final matches as a full-time wrestler.

Rhodes and his son came up short in the match and both stars departed from WWE not long after the show, which marked the end of The American Dream's full-time in-ring career.

Rhodes didn't return to WWE for more than a decade and went on to sign a legends contract and became part of the creative team back in 2005.