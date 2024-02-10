5 WWE stars who could get a big push ahead of Elimination Chamber in Australia

WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event is the first to take place in Australia. Due to taking place in another country, certain stars may get pushes that they wouldn't receive at other points in a calendar year.

Rhea Ripley is on the poster and is the biggest Australian star in WWE. As the Women's World Champion, she'll defend her title against Nia Jax in Perth.

The Eradicator is already at the top of the mountain, so which other current WWE stars could get some spotlight ahead of Elimination Chamber? The following five stars might get increased airtime before WWE heads to Perth, Australia.

#5 Duke Hudson needs a field trip

Duke Hudson is the MVP of Chase University.

Duke Hudson has spent time on the main roster and back in NXT. He impressed many with his size and athleticism but was sent back to developmental during the middle stages of COVID.

Since then, he's portrayed a poker player, an arrogant heel, and the MVP of Chase University. It's his last character that has clicked, allowing the big Aussie to act as a babyface. While he is a member of NXT, he could make an appearance since he is friends with Indi Hartwell.

Things were bleak for Chase U, but the calendar has saved the school. Duke could celebrate by taking some 'students' to Australia to celebrate. Perhaps he is used in a match against someone like Bronson Reed or Grayson Waller.

#4. Indi Hartwell was drafted to RAW last spring

Hartwell and LeRae could have a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE has paired several women together over the last few months, and almost every one of those teams has vied for the Women's Tag Team titles. One of those teams has been Candice LeRae and former NXT Women's Champ Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell is also Australian, so WWE will try to give her some spotlight ahead of the event. If Bayley doesn't face the Kabuki Warriors in some capacity, then LeRae and Hartwell could face them.

With Ripley looking for a challenger at WrestleMania 40, the former NXT Women's Champion could qualify to compete in the women's Elimination Chamber contest.

#3. Dakota Kai is ready to return to action

There has never been a better time for Dakota Kai to return to action. After suffering a leg injury last summer, Kai has missed nearly nine months of action. She has still appeared alongside Damage CTRL despite the injury.

The group dynamics are drastically different from the last time she was with her allies. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors turned on Bayley, leaving Kai confused as to what was going on.

With a few weeks of build to go, Kai could return and pick a side in the battle. She's a native of New Zealand and would receive a huge pop at the Elimination Chamber, especially if she sides with Bayley in the feud.

#2. Grayson Waller will have a spot at Elimination Chamber

Another prominent Australian is SmackDown's Grayson Waller. He's done a fantastic job of annoying main-roster stars like Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

Waller is one of the better mic workers in WWE, so he wouldn't even have to be in a match. He could host The Grayson Waller Effect and run down his home country much like the Miz did in his hometown of Cleveland when he was a heel.

As for guests, he could host anyone from Knight to John Cena or even Bayley since the two could trade verbal barbs in the segment.

#1. Bronson Reed should be on a path of destruction

What's in store for 'Big' Bronson Reed when he returns home to Australia?

Bronson Reed competed in last year's Elimination Chamber match for the United States title. With that championship on SmackDown, Reed will need something else to do in Perth.

Hailing from Black Forest, South Australia, Reed could battle Duke Hudson if Hudson is included in the show. If not, the big man could fight Andrade, Sami Zayn, Otis, or Ricochet.

Facing Jey Uso would have worked, but Reed fell to Uso on the episode of RAW following the Royal Rumble. Whatever happens, the former North American Champion should get a nice push ahead of the Elimination Chamber card.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE