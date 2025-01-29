5 WWE stars who could get eliminated in less than 5 seconds in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Royal Rumble matches test superstars’ endurance and resilience in the toughest environment. However, not all superstars can say they would do well in this elimination bout.

Those who enter the contest early have to last a long time in hopes of winning the contest. While some end up becoming the Iron Man and Woman of the two contests, others fall short of making a mark.

Meanwhile, there are some who enjoy relatively short stays in the ring. Over the years, fans have seen some stars last less than a minute in the contest, while others survive much less.

Check out the five WWE stars who could get tossed over the rope in less than five seconds in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Giovanni Vinci has lost steam

Not many know where Giovanni Vinci has been since his last WWE SmackDown match in September 2024.

The Italian Superstar was repackaged as Giovanni Vinci during his time in NXT and had a good run with the new character. However, the main roster repackaging efforts haven't seem to have paid off, and WWE has used him on Speed and in dark matches as enhancement talent.

Vinci could enter the Royal Rumble to make a short appearance. He could quickly get eliminated by Ludwig Kaiser or some other WWE star in less than five seconds to make a memorable spot.

#4. Dominik Mysterio needs more time to spend with Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio made headlines when he eliminated Bron Breakker at last year’s Royal Rumble. Rumors suggested that he was initially penned to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the ring but things changed.

Mysterio’s great luck could wear off in the 2025 Royal Rumble. Not many see him as a favorite to win the contest, and WWE could use him in a comedic spot instead.

Dirty Dom could get eliminated by Damian Priest within five seconds of his entry. It would add to the story between The Archer of Infamy and Judgment Day and also ensure that Liv Morgan’s boyfriend doesn’t have to stay away from her for too long.

#3. Xavier Woods has earned fans' negative reactions

Not many saw The New Day’s heel turn coming. It was expected that Xavier Woods would turn on Kofi Kingston instead.

The two men will be the most hated stars in the ring if they enter the Royal Rumble match. Kingston has a history of finding innovative ways to avoid getting eliminated and last longer in the contest. However, Woods doesn’t have the same skills.

WWE fans could see Xavier Woods get wiped out right as soon as he enters the ring after arguing with fans. The quick elimination could earn a great response from fans who love to boo the heel.

A top babyface or a returning Big E could eliminate his former friend from the contest for added effect.

#2. Nikki Bella could return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE fans are waiting for Nikki Bella to return to the ring after she showed up for RAW’s Netflix premiere. There are reports that the star is waiting to sign with the company again.

Triple H could bring back Nikki as early as the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. She could make a grand entrance, only to get knocked out by a heel from the contest in less than five seconds.

The angle will hint towards her first rivalry right away. It could also help her avoid taking bumps in the ring right after her return as the Rumble could take a lot out of seasoned superstars.

#1. Chelsea Green could make another moment

The Women’s United States Champion has already been eliminated from the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble in record time by Rhea Ripley.

Chelsea Green loves to create moments, and she could make another one on Saturday night. Green already holds the United States Championship and wouldn’t care about winning the Rumble at the moment.

Triple H could book her to break her own record of lasting in the Women’s Royal Rumble for just five seconds by getting eliminated even sooner instead. Piper Niven could knock her out by mistake.

The move could begin a rivalry between the two stars. Alternatively, Michin could trigger her elimination from the match.

