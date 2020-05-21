5 WWE Stars who were kicked out of the locker room 

Some of the biggest names in WWE have been kicked out of the locker room in the past

The wrestling business can be a hard one to figure - especially for newcomers. Many stars in the locker room have worked hard and done their time on the circuit in order to earn a place in WWE and many veterans are not fans of wrestlers who were able to take shortcuts.

Over the years there have been many stories involving "wrestlers' court" and the way that decisions were made between superstars in the locker room, which resulted in many being kicked out.

There have been several "crimes" committed backstage that have resulted in stars being forced to dress in the bathroom or the corridors, but only a few superstars have come forward and shared their stories.

#5. The Miz

The Miz may be one of the most "must-see" WWE stars at present, but when he came to WWE back in 2006, he had never stepped in a WWE ring and was hired off the basis that he could cut a very good promo.

This obviously rubbed a lot of guys the wrong way in the locker room, so it comes as no surprise that it was something small and random that saw The Miz kicked out of the locker room back in 2007.

The Miz himself opened up about the situation as part of his appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where he revealed that his punishment lasted for six months.

“Yeah, I did get kicked out of the locker room. It was a stupid thing by me. So, I’m in the locker room, there’s nowhere to really go, you know, there’s nowhere to put your stuff down. You would think as a WWE superstar and in the biggest traveling company that we would have amazing, immaculate locker rooms… that couldn’t be further from the truth. All of the locker rooms are like cubby holes, so we all have to squeeze in there and it was one of those small locker rooms. I sat down and started eating some chicken. As I’m eating the chicken, someone [Benoit] goes, ‘Hey, you’re spilling chicken all over my bag!’"

The next day comes by and he was like, ‘You know what, you’re kicked out of the locker room. Get your stuff out of the locker room, but you’re only kicked out on live event days, not on TV days.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, great.’

So the next day I come to TV, I put my stuff in the locker room. [Benoit said] ‘Miz, let me talk to you. People have been talking, rumblings and that, and that everyone thinks you should be kicked out of the locker room for TV as well as live events.' So I was kicked out of the locker room for like six months and it was terrible."

Luckily, The Undertaker reportedly took pity on Miz, and in the end, he was allowed back into the locker room after his punishment had been finalized.