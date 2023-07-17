5 WWE stars/legends who are undefeated at SummerSlam

SummerSlam streaks are less well-known than WrestleMania win marathons. The Undertaker's reign of terror at The Grandest Stage of Them All is universally recognized as The DeadMan won 21 consecutive matches undefeated.

Although none of the following streaks are as impressive as Taker's immortality at Mania, they're worthy of recognition. On that note, let's look at 5 WWE legends/Superstars who are undefeated at SummerSlam.

Disclaimer: The list is not exhaustive and is limited to the more well-known Superstars who have competed in 3 or more matches.

#5. 'Demon' Finn Balor is undefeated at SummerSlam

This one is a technical entry. Finn Balor has an impressive win-loss record at The Biggest Party of The Summer. In his five outings, he has had three victories and two losses.

However, the wins came when he tapped into his darker spirit and donned the "Demon" facepaint, turning him into his sinister alter-ego.

Therefore, Demon Finn Balor, widely considered a separate entity, is yet to lose at SummerSlam. The Demon King holds wins over Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Baron Corbin at the second-biggest event of the year.

Perhaps The Demon's most memorable match was in 2016 when he defeated The Architect in a fun bout to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

#2. John Morrison

John Morrison was one of his generation's most charismatic and underrated Superstars in his prime. He had all the makings of a massive star, and his SummerSlam record is a testament to his reliability and talent.

Johnny Drip-Drip won all three matches at The Biggest Party of The Summer. As fans of the PG-Era may recall, Morrison was part of Team WWE, led by John Cena, that ran through The Nexus in 2010.

Morrison also defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam 2007 to retain the ECW Championship. However, his latest outing at the event was not as memorable as Johnny Drip-Drip and The Miz were humiliated by Xavier Woods at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

#3. Charlotte Flair

The Queen, living up to her father's name, has bagged fourteen World Championships in WWE, and three of her title victories came at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Charlotte Flair builds a strong case for the title, "Miss SummerSlam." In her five outings, she has put on instant classics repeatedly while walking out victorious every time.

From regaining her RAW Women's Title from Sasha Banks to defeating Trish Stratus in the Hall of Famer's home country, Flair has been invincible at the second-biggest event of the year.

Considering her momentum and history, we expect this record to improve in the coming years.

#2. The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest Superstars of the late 1980s and early 90s, building an enormous fan base with his contagious energy and sky-high momentum.

Warrior also had quite the win-loss record to justify his fame and invulnerability. The late Hall of Famer wrestled at SummerSlam five times and was dominant in each outing.

Hardcore fans will remember his iconic squash victory over The Honky Tank Man at Madison Square Garden in 1988. Warrior made history by ending the longest Intercontinental Title reign, a record that stands today.

#1. Hulk Hogan

We end with the biggest megastar of the 1980s- Hulk Hogan. True to his name, The Hulkster was "The Immortal One" at SummerSlam.

Hogan had Undertaker-at-WrestleMania-like invincibility at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The forever heroic American hero had conquered many villains in his prime.

Alongside Randy Savage, he toppled the Mega Bucks at the inaugural event. Three years later, Hogan teamed with Ultimate Warrior to conquer the villainous trio of General Adnan, Colonel Mustafa, and Sgt. Slaughter.

Hogan was also seemingly immortal after his prime. This was evident when he defeated Shawn Michaels in 2005.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here