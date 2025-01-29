5 WWE stars who may turn babyface at Royal Rumble 2025

The WWE roster is absolutely stacked right now. There are arguably more stars in the company than you'll see in the sky: CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and others filling out the cards each week or cutting epic promos.

These stars and high-quality bookings have led to more interest in the weekly product than we've seen in a long time. This is especially true for premium live events, including the upcoming Royal Rumble, which will be the biggest in Rumble history.

With so many eyes on the upcoming PLE, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have a chance to get people buzzing. One way to do that is by having babyface turns to shift the roster alignments and create new stories.

In this article, we will take a look at a handful of talented names who could switch from being villains to babyfaces at the next premium live event. This includes a heel tag team, a Judgment Day member, and beyond.

Below are five WWE stars who may turn babyface at Royal Rumble 2025.

#5. Elton Prince & #4. Kit Wilson, Pretty Deadly could stop #DIY from cheating

Pretty Deadly is one of the more underutilized WWE teams, at least until recently. Despite being used as a comedy act for a while, they have recently changed things and become a bit more serious.

Recently, Pretty Deadly has allied with #DIY. Unfortunately, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa appear to be using Elton and Kit. Pretty Deadly, perhaps naively, hasn't quite caught on to that fact yet.

However, they could finally realize it at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and turn babyface. If Johnny or Tommaso attempt to cheat in their Two-out-of-Three Falls Match against The Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly could shockingly stop them and thus cost the duo the titles.

#3. Pete Dunne could reunite with Tyler Bate at the WWE Royal Rumble

Pete Dunne is another extremely underrated wrestler in WWE. The former United Kingdom Champion is one of the best in-ring competitors in the company, although he did get to show exactly that with a match against Penta recently.

Last year, the former Butch retrieved back to being Pete Dunne and formed a tag team with his long-time friend and rival Tyler Bate. However, once his New Catch Republic partner was injured, Pete turned heel on WWE programming.

If Tyler Bate returns at the 2025 Royal Rumble, he could talk to Pete and attempt to get him to turn babyface again. Who knows, if Bate gets jumped or bullied by some heels, Dunne might step up and have his back anyway.

#2. Candice LeRae could eliminate Nia Jax in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Speaking of underrated performers, Candice LeRae was arguably the most underrated female star in WWE for a long time. She was certainly underutilized. Thankfully, that has changed over the past several months.

Candice has formed an alliance with Nia Jax. While they're both villains, fans absolutely hate Nia, and many in the WWE Universe appreciate Candice's talent. That should, in theory, make a babyface turn pretty easy.

The alignment change could come at the 2025 Royal Rumble. In a moment that would shock everyone, Candice could eliminate the imposing Jax from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. That move alone would cause Nia to snap and make fans want to cheer for The Poison Pixie moving forward.

#1. Finn Balor could officially leave The Judgment Day

Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion, NXT Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. He has been with WWE for a long time now and has managed to keep himself in a good spot the entire time, albeit not always around the main event. Regardless, he has earned the fans' respect.

Unfortunately for WWE fans, Balor hasn't been seen on television since losing to Damian Priest in Street Fight a few weeks ago. Balor is likely stewing in defeat, but this could mean change is coming.

At the Royal Rumble, Finn could return, and instead of being united with Dirty Dominik, Carlito, and the gang, he could turn babyface. Finn could toss both men out of the Men's Royal Rumble Match and decide to be his own man moving forward.

