5 WWE Superstars who need new finishers

Finishers are essential for any WWE Superstar. An impactful finishing move elicits a reaction from the spectators and immediately indicates the performer to be a dangerous adversary. The best finishers are well-protected, with opponents only kicking out of them in significant matches.

Certain stars of WWE, such as Razor Ramon, refused to let opponents kick out of their finishers to maintain their impact. Randy Orton's RKO, Drew McIntyre's Claymore Kick, and Sasha Banks' Backstabber to Banks Statement combination are some of WWE's best finishers today.

However, not all wrestlers end their matches with an effective finisher. Such moves are either too complicated to look believable or are visually unremarkable. Superstars barely get any reaction from the audience unless they have been using the move for years.

Here is a list of five WWE Superstars who need to change their finishers.

#5 WWE Superstar MACE (Cruel Angel's Thesis)

The demise of Retribution left all members distanced from any connection with the audience. Mace has suffered the same fate, and unlike T-Bar, his finisher is not a boost to his gimmick.

Named after the iconic opening theme of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cruel Angel's Thesis is an amalgamation of Fireman's Carry and Emerald Flowsion. Mace picks up his opponent, rotates them around his shoulder, and drops them in a side slam.

It is a complicated move, and in most cases, the victim cannot fully rotate upon Mace's shoulders. The finisher ultimately becomes a visually unappealing move and inappropriate to finish a match.

Mace occasionally employs a Sitout Chokebomb as a signature move. This move highlights Mace's size and strength and looks far more effective than Cruel Angel's Thesis.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy