5 WWE stars who should not be omitted from SummerSlam 2024

WWE has several big premium live events lined up for this time of the year. For example, the past month saw two nights of WrestleMania and Backlash: France all take place. Now, the promotion looks ahead to a series of other big events.

The King and Queen of The Ring PLE will take place later this month. From there, Triple H and company officials will book cards for Clash at The Castle Scotland, Money in The Bank, and most notably, SummerSlam.

SummerSlam 2024 will be taking place on Saturday, August 3rd. The big-time event is set to air live from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Tens of thousands of fans are expected for the massive stadium show and it is guaranteed to be an awesome experience.

The company has many big stars, so it isn't yet clear who will appear on the SummerSlam card. Still, there are some who really shouldn't miss out when the promotion returns to Ohio. This article will take a look at five wrestlers who absolutely should be included on the biggest wrestling show of the summer.

Below are five WWE stars who should not be omitted from SummerSlam 2024.

#5. LA Knight should win gold at WWE SummerSlam

LA Knight is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. He very easily couldn't have been, seeing as he was saddled with the Max Dupri gimmick in 2022. Thankfully, his own talent, and Triple H taking over WWE led to him returning to the LA Knight name and he has taken off as a major star since.

The Megastar could be in for a big push in the coming weeks. He has entered himself in the 2024 WWE King of The Ring Tournament. While it hasn't yet been made clear what winners receive, a victory could mean a title opportunity in the future.

Knight was involved in a Slim Jim Battle Royal during last year's show. While it has meant becoming a spokesman for the brand, some were disappointed with his role at the event. He must not only be in a better spot this year, but he should arguably win a title. Perhaps he can dethrone Logan Paul?

#4. IYO SKY's big push needs to continue

IYO SKY is one of the best wrestlers in WWE today and has thankfully been pushed as such. While it took time, she won the Women's Tag Team Titles, Women's Money in The Bank briefcase, and the Women's Championship in the last year and a half or so. Her push has been steady, but rock solid.

Much like LA Knight, IYO SKY is looking to win a massive WWE tournament. She is in the Queen of The Ring Tournament and already picked up a big win. She defeated Natalya on Monday Night RAW in what was a standout bout.

SKY has a lot of history at SummerSlam. She debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and then won the Women's Championship at the 2023 event. Given her skill level and her history at the big summer show, it is crucial that IYO SKY is included at the event and her big push continues.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa & #2. Johnny Gargano, DIY must be on the show

DIY is a tag team who barely made it to WWE. The duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were brought onto NXT with a unique contract that saw them also work the indies. Over time, however, they won over management, earned a proper contract, and then took over the brand.

Today, DIY are together on the main roster. They were moved to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2024 after failing in their pursuit to win tag team gold on RAW. As frustrating as it was for the duo, their shortcomings may not be an issue now that they're able to start fresh on the blue brand.

It is essential that this duo appear at SummerSlam in Cleveland. Johnny Wrestling is from Ohio, which means DIY will be treated as hometown heroes. The two could fight A-Town Down Under for the prized titles and finally win their first main roster belts and do it on a big stage.

#1. Gunther hasn't wrestled at many premium live events

Gunther is one of the most dominant performers in WWE history. He joined the company through NXT UK where he won the United Kingdom Championship and had the longest reign the title ever had. He then replicated the feat on the main roster with the prized Intercontinental Title. He's a true star.

An interesting tidbit has made the rounds recently on social media. The Ring General has only had six singles matches on a WWE main roster premium live event. With two years on the main roster, and an Intercontinental Championship run that lasted 666 days, this is surprising to say the least.

Triple H and company officials have done a great job with Gunther's push, but he should have more singles matches at major PLEs. The next step may be to have The Ring General battle a big name in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. This would only further add to his legacy.

