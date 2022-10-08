WWE Extreme Rules is just hours away as wrestling fans all over the globe prepare themselves for an action-packed, noteworthy evening. Unlike previous editions, this year's event will live up to its theme, with every scheduled card having a hardcore stipulation.

As stacked as the card looks on paper, some glaring, conspicuous omissions may reduce the overall quality of the premium live event. Here, we examine 5 WWE stars who were part of Extreme Rules 2021 but have been omitted from this year's show.

Note: Injured stars like Becky Lynch and Big E have been excluded from the list because the circumstances were beyond everyone's control, and they may have been included if they were fit to compete.

#5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

The reigning United States Champion may not be in action on Saturday.

Bobby Lashley is in the middle of an incredible championship reign. Since winning the United States title in July 2022 at Money in the Bank, he has consistently put up fantastic wrestling matches, proving himself as a credible fighting champion.

However, as good as he has been lately, Lashley is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules 2022, a massive let-down for his fans. This is the second-straight premium live event where the United States title isn't being defended. It is also a step down for the former WWE Champion, who participated in last year's show.

Lashley teamed up with AJ Styles and Omos in a losing effort against The New Day in a random, throwaway six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules 2021. This encounter was used to build up to The All Mighty's impending title clash with then- WWE Champion Big E.

The United States Champion might hold an open challenge at Extreme Rules 2022, but that is pure conjecture.

#4. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is one of the most talked-about figures in the wrestling world right now. Finn Balor, a familiar friend, has been trying to enlist the former WWE Champion into the devious stable Judgment Day. However, Styles has consistently rejected his former friend.

Although tremendous drama surrounds The Phenomenal One, he isn't scheduled to compete at this year's Extreme Rules. This is the fourth consecutive premium live event that will not feature Styles in a wrestling match. Like Lashley, the former Intercontinental Champion competed at last year's event in the opening six-man tag match.

However, this doesn't mean that Styles won't participate in the show in any capacity. Finn Balor will face Edge in an "I Quit" match. The Phenomenal One may run interference in the battle, perhaps helping Balor defeat his arch-nemesis or sticking it to The Prince by costing him a huge victory.

#3. Damian Priest

Speaking of Judgment Day, the powerhouse of the faction, Damian Priest, will inevitably get involved in the "I Quit" match between Edge and Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. However, this is still a small step down for The Archer of Infamy, who successfully defended the United States Championship at last year's event.

At Extreme Rules 2021, Priest defended his United States title in a Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Defeating two established veterans on the most extreme night of the year was a massive accomplishment that added to the former champion's credibility as a performer.

As mentioned, The Archer of Infamy will probably have a significant role this Saturday at Extreme Rules, but he is unlikely to compete in a full-fledged wrestling match.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss needs to gain some momentum.

One of the most popular figures in WWE, Alexa Bliss, has struggled to remain relevant and build momentum lately. Little Miss Bliss was part of a brutal beatdown from Damage CTRL on RAW this past week. With negligible heat, she is unlikely to compete at Extreme Rules 2022.

However, Bliss was in a major singles match at last year's event. The 31-year-old faced Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort against The Queen. It was an enjoyable encounter that mainly elevates Flair as a vicious heel, but it made Bliss relevant.

From battling top stars in the women's division to being beaten down mercilessly on television, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has fallen down the pecking order in the worst way possible.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is perhaps the biggest omission from this year's card for Extreme Rules. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion makes limited appearances now and isn't available for every premium live event. Consequently, Reigns will miss the most extreme night of the year.

Unlike the other names on this list, this is anything but a demotion. The Tribal Chief has become a massive attraction. He is in "God mode," and there is no stopping him or The Bloodline. In the twelve months that have passed, Reigns has become an even bigger star in the league of his creation.

At Extreme Rules 2021, "The Demon," Finn Balor tried to take away the Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief, but he was unsuccessful. Although Reigns' presence on the card would've attracted some eyeballs, it has allowed WWE to focus on other members of the roster, like Karrion Kross, and will enable them to shine in the spotlight.

