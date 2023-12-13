5 WWE stars proven to be worthy of main eventing WrestleMania

The new year's arrival means many things to different people. But if you're a WWE fan, it signifies the beginning of the much-awaited WrestleMania season.

WrestleMania was not the first premium live event conceived or produced when it debuted in March of 1985. However, it quickly became arguably the biggest and grandest pro wrestling spectacle.

With The Show of Shows about to complete its landmark 40th anniversary, it's time to look at five names seemingly worthy of main eventing WrestleMania in the near future.

#1 Austin Theory

Vince McMahon having a serious discussion with Austin Theory on WWE programming

At just 26 years of age, Austin Theory has already taken the WWE by storm. A mix of remarkable athleticism and impressive promo skills have led Theory to numerous high-profile victories since he moved to the main roster.

If you need proof that Austin Theory is primed and ready to take the main event slot at WrestleMania, just look at his performance at WrestleMania 39.

Theory faced off against none other than the legendary John Cena earlier this year. The fact that WWE booked Theory to take on one of the biggest stars in the promotion's history on The Grandest Stage of Them All is quite telling.

Going by his rapid growth, fans can expect the former Money in the Bank winner to headline The Show of Shows against a prominent talent in the coming years.

#2 WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov currently wrestles on NXT and is arguably the face of the brand. Hence, he is unlikely to headline WrestleMania anytime soon. However, it's all but certain that Dragunov will be getting his main roster call-up sooner rather than later.

The NXT Champion's hard-hitting matches with Gunther (fka Walter) in NXT have cemented him as a wrestler's wrestler, one who can do it all. Dragunov can deliver high-flying moves besides being a technically sound wrestler. He is impressive on the microphone and highly charismatic. Hence, viewers could see him perform in a future main event of WrestleMania.

#3 Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has been impressive since her debut in 2021

The former member of the US National Gymnastics team has made a massive name for herself in WWE's white-and-gold brand. She has amassed over three hundred thousand followers on Instagram alone.

Some were skeptical of her initial gimmick, which was possibly similar to Lacy Evans' WWE character. But Stratton's athletic ability, poise, and charisma have earned praise from fans and professionals alike.

Stratton has everything she needs to main event WrestleMania someday, and we're betting WWE knows this, too.

#4 Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Hold your groans, please. Yes, Dominik Mysterio is a polarizing figure in WWE, but he garners a loud reaction from fans every time he shows up On TV.

While The Judgment Day member's in-rings skills can't be compared to that of his legendary father, he is still an ever-evolving performer.

Dominik, however, surpasses his father in terms of promo skills. Rey Mysterio is an absolute legend, but he was never the greatest on the microphone. The former NXT North American Champion is already better and will only continue to improve.

Love him, hate him, cheer him, or boo him; you can't deny that Dominik Mysterio is on a trajectory that will someday take him to WrestleMania's main event.

#5 Wes Lee

Wes Lee is a singles competitor nowadays.

Wes Lee is only 28 as of this writing, but he is already a 12-year veteran of the pro wrestling business. The former champion's in-ring acumen is on display whenever he laces up his boots.

Wes Lee was initially brought in as a tag team wrestler, but he proved to be a remarkable solo competitor. He even captured the NXT North American Championship during his tenure.

Lee is perhaps among the top 10 gifted high-flyers in WWE right now. While he might not be as big as Roman Reigns, the upstart enjoys support and empathy from every crowd. Expect to see the NXT star assume a Shawn Michaels or Rey Mysterio-like underdog role when he main events WrestleMania in the future.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage