5 WWE stars who remained friends with their exes and 2 who don’t talk anymore

There are not a lot of people in the world who end their relationships on good terms, and similarly, it is the case for WWE superstars as well. A number of stars have shared the details of their relationships in the past, and only a few of them are still friends with their ex-partners.

However, working in the same company together, WWE superstars have to come across their ex-partners at some point in their careers, which might possibly be the reason why the stars still have friendships with them. Let’s check out a few names who are still friends with their exes and some who don’t talk with them anymore.

#7. Friends: Bayley and Aaron Solow

Bayley and Aaron Solow were in a long-term relationship with each other, starting way before Bayley’s rise in WWE. The duo got soon engaged. However, in 2021, the couple ended their engagement and decided to split.

Despite parting ways, they handled the breakup respectfully. The couple has not spoken ill of each other in public.

#6. Friends: Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews met during their NXT days, where they built both a professional and personal relationship. The duo got engaged after dating each other for a few months. The duo often addressed each other in public.

However, back in 2018, the couple decided to end their engagement amicably. While both stars have not been seen in the same frame since then, Bliss has often shared positive words for the star, making it clear that the couple has no ill feelings for each other.

#5. Don’t Talk: Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were once a notable WWE couple, with their relationship highlighted on social media. They were the power duo of the company and appeared close during their time together, which quickly made fans take notice.

The couple’s relationship ended quietly, with no reason known to fans around the world. Braun and Raquel have not maintained a friendship since parting ways. The duo doesn’t acknowledge each other publicly and seems to have cut off communication.

#4. Friends: Finn Balor and Cathy Kelly

Finn Balor dated WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly during their earlier years, and managed to catch fan attention very soon. Balor’s growing WWE career and Kelly’s broadcasting role made them an intriguing couple around the wrestling scene.

Eventually, they broke up and moved in different directions. Despite the split, they remained on friendly terms. Balor went on to marry Vero Rodriguez, while Kelly excelled as a major name in the media industry. Neither has spoken negatively about the other over the years, and they are likely great friends as well.

#3. Friends: Finn Balor and Becky Lynch

Long before becoming World Champions, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch dated while working in the Irish wrestling circuit together. Their relationship blossomed during their early training days, with Balor even helping Becky through tough moments when she considered leaving the business entirely.

However, they broke up as their careers took different paths. Unlike many couples, Finn and Becky managed to stay close friends. Becky Lynch has often credited Balor for his help in guiding her throughout her career, which shows the respect they have for each other.

#2. Don’t Talk: Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were one of wrestling’s biggest couples at one point, and often shared pictures with each other on social media. The couple announced their engagement in 2019, with fans expecting a wrestling power marriage as both stars thrived in their careers.

The couple went on to marry each other, but in 2024, they got divorced. Since their split, the couple has not been seen together. Both have avoided addressing each other directly, and also didn’t announce their split before rumors of the same made it to the internet.

#1. Friends: John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella were once WWE’s ultimate power couple and were loved by fans all around the globe. Their relationship made headlines when Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

However, in 2018, the couple called off their wedding and went their separate ways. Even after their split, the stars have managed to be friends with each other and have often spoken positively about each other in public. Fans will have to wait and see if any of these couples come across each other on WWE TV in the future.

