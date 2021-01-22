Top 5 WWE Stars who would thrive in NXT's Fight Pit

WWE NXT introduced the fans to the Fight Pit on May 27, 2020 when Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle locked horns inside the structure. This bout was extremely physical, and it looked like Thatcher and Riddle were actually trying to hurt each other. This introduction to the steel structure immediately solidified its status as a brutal match type.

Thatcher won the match by choking out Riddle at the end of a very compelling contest. The Fight Pit was one of the highlights of NXT last year, and many fans absolutely loved the concept. The WWE Universe hoped the black-and-gold brand would bring the stipulation back. This request was answered, as NXT brought back the Fight Pit to settle Thatcher's feud with Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

From the looks of it, the Fight Pit seems to be Thatcher's playground, as he has won both of his battles in this match type. Given the fact that NXT waited eight months to bring the Fight Pit back, it would be safe to assume that this steel structure is being reserved for special occasions in WWE.

Fans have already started to imagine what could happen if some of WWE's top stars appear in the Fight Pit. Plenty of competitors could put on some amazing matches in this match, but only a few of these wrestlers would truly flourish. So, let's take a look at 5 WWE Stars who would thrive in the Fight Pit.

#5 Cesaro (WWE SmackDown)

Cesaro

Cesaro is an absolute powerhouse. Throughout his career, he has regularly displayed exemplary feats of strength. He constantly amazes WWE fans with his remarkable athleticism. "The Swiss Cyborg" is one wrestler who would be extremely entertaining in the Fight Pit.

Cesaro is easily able to adapt his wrestling style to any environment, and the Fight Pit would be a fitting place for him. He could wrestle in his natural, organic style. The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion could use the steel structure to his advantage and completely batter his opponents.

Advertisement

Cesaro, pound for pound one of the strongest men in wrestling.



I do have to say that Cesaro has the best European uppercut. 👏🏼#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UMLquYDjaM — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) January 2, 2021

By placing Cesaro in the Fight Pit, WWE would easily give its fans an engaging bout. His versatility also works to his advantage, as he could deliver some fresh spots inside the steel structure. It's fair to say that Cesaro can be the perfect litmus test to see whether the Fight Pit could successfully host diverse wrestling styles.