5 WWE stars Triple H has ruined

Ever since Triple H presided over as WWE's creative head, the company has undergone a seismic shift. During his tenure, The Game has elevated several superstars and pushed many deserving names into the spotlight. However, there has also been a list of superstars whose potential remained untapped and they could never shine.

Triple H has derailed several promising careers due to his poor booking and mishandling of talents. His creative direction has continued to draw criticism in recent times due to inconsistent pushes, abrupt character shifts, and prioritizing established stars over rising talent. Unfortunately, the list of talents whom The Game miserably fumbled goes on.

Here are five WWE stars Triple H has ruined:

#5. Aleister Black

Aleister Black returned to WWE back in April this year for his second run in the company. What was supposed to be a blockbuster return ended up falling flat. Triple H never put him in any prominent storyline or feud, which could have actually helped him rise to the top. Instead, Black was involved in random matches or meaningless feuds that never led to anything.

All the hype around his return eventually faded away due to his abysmal booking. It looks like the creative team never actually had any plans for the 40-year-old. Aleister Black is one of those rare superstars who could have brought a unique flavor to storylines due to his occult and dark gimmick. However, WWE completely wasted him, unable to capitalize on Black.

#4. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the biggest failures of Triple H's creative regime. There was a time when The Prince was a top-caliber star on the main roster. His unmatched charisma and in-ring style make him a true star. Besides, Balor has an alter ego, which sets him apart from other stars. However, The Game may have resolved not to utilize the veteran to his full potential.

The 44-year-old has found himself trapped in The Judgment Day saga for eternity. Although Finn Balor won the World Tag Team Championship as part of the faction, the creative team fumbled his title run too, making him look like an afterthought. His poor booking has undermined his credibility, making Balor another prominent name to have been ruined by Triple H.

#3. Triple H ruined Giulia

The women's division has not been unbesmirched by Triple H's booking either, as Giulia was one of the biggest fumbles by WWE. Signed as a high-profile import from Stardom, The Beautiful Madness was one of the top-tier stars in NXT. Fans expected her top-notch booking on the main roster as well. However, just as she stepped her foot on SmackDown, the tides shifted.

Although Giulia won the Women's United States Championship, she has barely defended her gold. The creative team turned her into a forgotten champion with mostly backstage segments and minimal on-screen presence. WWE hasn't portrayed her as a top star either, despite her global appeal. Her lackluster booking has completely ruined her credibility, eroding her star power.

#2. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne is another name on the long list of wasted talents. The 31-year-old was a force to be reckoned with during his NXT UK days. However, not much happened with him on the main roster under Triple H. Despite having sheer potential, Dunne has been wandering directionless on RAW for the past year, failing to re-establish his identity.

WWE has been allegedly using him as a luchador on RAW lately, putting him under a mask. For a superstar who had already built a reputation and name as Pete Dunne, The Game giving him a different identity seems absurd. It would not be wrong to say that the creative team ruined him. WWE failed to establish Dunne as a top star on the main roster.

#1. Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most prominent names Triple H has buried in his leadership. The 28-year-old was a hand-picked talent by Vince McMahon, endorsed to be a main event heir. However, The Game completely ruined him by damaging Theory's character and eroding his credibility. WWE did experiment with him by aligning him with Grasyon Waller.

However, when it was time to capitalize on the blow off by turning him babyface, Triple H did not pull the trigger. Austin Theory organically became a fan favorite and the creative team had a golden opportunity to give his character a reboot after A-Town Down's breakup. However, The Game let that slip away and kept him off TV, squandering one of the biggest moments in recent history.

