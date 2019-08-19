5 WWE Stars who are amazing in the ring but not as much on the microphone

He is among the most talented in-ring workers but "the Extraordinary Man Who Does Extraordinary Things" nickname doesn't extend to mic work

The sign of a complete performer in the wrestling industry is the ability to deliver both in the ring and on the microphone. While some promotions favor one of those abilities over the other, the truly transcendent performers are masters at both. Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the best of all time and a big part of his success was his ability to wrestle a masterpiece while also pulling things together during promos.

Stalwarts from the 1980s and 1990s like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Ric Flair were both considered among the best wrestlers between the ropes. Their promos were also must-watch TV any time they were given air time with a live mic. And one of the best of the last 10 years was CM Punk, and he hasn't even wrestled for five years.

Despite who you root for or how you root for stars, the fact still remains that while the WWE still has some complete stars like Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, not all of them are treated equally. Bryan and Owens have won major titles whereas Zayn hasn't won a match in what seems like forever.

Mic ability is why Enzo Amore got pushed but once he had to wrestle, it was apparent why he was pushed. The WWE has always had a blend of stars who were good at both or good at primarily one or the other. Here are five current WWE wrestlers who are great in the ring but whom might not be as much when given mic time.

Note: Wrestlers who don't speak English as a first language (Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, Asuka) aren't included.

#5 Apollo Crews

Crews is just missing that charismatic edge that could put him over the top

I was psyched when Apollo Crews was just starting out in NXT. I had seen some of his work prior to WWE but had never heard him speak. While he still wowed in the ring, it was apparent why I'd never heard him talk - it wasn't his strength.

Crews is still a great worker in the ring and is among the top five most athletic stars currently in WWE. But a lot of stars new to the WWE have to learn to regularly cut promos. Its a big part of how the audience that isn't familiar with them gets to know new wrestlers.

He has always stood out in the ring due to his amazing physical skills, but for whatever reason, he's never really clicked with the WWE Universe. Many still cheer for him, but improving on the microphone would certainly help push him up the card. He still has plenty of time.

