5 WWE Superstars who could surprise fans as Sister Abigail

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Sep 2019, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend

WWE star Bray Wyatt has returned to television with a reinvented version of himself, known as both Bray Wyatt, the host of a "children's show" called Firefly Funhouse, and as a sinister alter-ego known as The Fiend.

While Wyatt has returned as somewhat of a new character on WWE TV, he has not forgotten his time as the leader of The Wyatt Family, as he has referenced his past during multiple episodes of Firefly Funhouse.

Last week, Randy Orton, who famously feuded with Bray Wyatt when he became a member of The Wyatt Family and then left the group, recalled their House of Horrors match on Twitter.

Wait.....wasn’t sister Abby in that barn of yours I burnt down??? You mean to tell me we put ourselves and the entire world through a house of horrors match and she’s still around? https://t.co/bioIGaOC3y — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 9, 2019

Wyatt responded to Orton's Tweet by noting the house was empty when it burned down, indicating that Sister Abigail is not dead after all, and might be alive and well.

It was empty!! Yaaaay!!! It was all for nothing!!!! Yaaaayyyy!!!#worms



P.S pic.twitter.com/toBTZkboU9 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 9, 2019

Given the above, and Wyatt's references to his past on WWE TV, it's quite possible that Sister Abigail could be making some type of physical debut on either RAW or SmackDown, so let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could play the role.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss might be a long shot to play the role of Sister Abigail, but that does not mean she doesn't have a persona which could be suitable for the character.

Advertisement

At the moment, Bliss is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki Cross, and it remains to be seen where the two will go once they drop the titles.

With Nikki Cross previously playing a wild role as a member of the SAnitY stable, it's possible Bliss could transition into the mad Harley Quinn role she previously teased and be revealed as the real Sister Abigail. While she has always been a heel in WWE, she has never been a devilish one, which could be great for the talented Bliss.

1 / 5 NEXT