5 WWE stars who lose more matches than they should

These Superstars have surprising win/loss records.

Braun Strowman has beaten Roman Reigns twice on PPV

Some say winning and losing doesn’t matter in the crazy world of WWE – but, let’s be honest, it means a great deal.

A series of victories can push a Superstar into title contention and increase their popularity with fans, while a string of defeats will have someone labelled a “jobber” and make you stop believing in them as a real-life superhero or villain.

For example, Finn Balor’s win against AJ Styles at TLC 2017 could have been a milestone moment in his WWE career and a real message to fans that the Irishman is to be taken seriously as a megastar on the roster.

But when he lost clean to Kane the next night on Raw, that almost made his win over AJ mean nothing. Balor is no longer the guy who defeated Styles; he’s now the guy who lost in seven minutes to a 50-year-old.

Another example is CM Punk, whose modern-day record reign of 434 days as WWE champion was followed up in the subsequent seven months by pay-per-view defeats to The Rock, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

Looking at the current WWE roster, there are several Superstars who are losing a lot more matches than they deserve to. In this article, with an honourable mention to Matt Hardy, we narrowed the list down to five.

#1 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt regularly loses major rivalries

For someone whose win/loss ratio is often mocked, Bray Wyatt picks up a surprising amount of victories. He’s won 21 of his 39 PPV matches in WWE, including his victories against Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho and all three Shield members.

The fact remains, however, that “The Eater of Worlds” can’t get the job done when it matters the most. Many of his PPV wins haven’t had clean finishes and, more often than not, he ends up losing his big rivalries.

Bray was built up well heading into his WrestleMania XXX feud with John Cena, most notably defeating Bryan at the Royal Rumble, but his only long-term singles feud that he has legitimately won since then (i.e. no interference or creepy lights) was against Dean Ambrose in 2014.

So, if you ever hear someone say wins and losses don’t matter, just look at Bray as an example of a character whose career has been affected by a run of high-profile defeats.