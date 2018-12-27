5 WWE stars who were released in 2018 - Where are they now?

Neville was finally released from WWE earlier this year

WWE could be seen as a huge conveyor belt over time since there are normally releases for every new batch of talent that is added to the company. Right now, there are more wrestlers signed to WWE than ever before, with 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK as well as the two main roster brands currently bursting with talent.

This means that more often than not there will be a handful of WWE releases every year and even though there haven't been a lot of main roster releases in 2018, there were still some notable names who took laced up their wrestling boots for WWE for the last time.

Some of these names have made the decision to continue to wrestle outside of the business, whilst others have taken this as a hint that they no longer belong in the ring and have looked at different outlets for their creativity over the past few months.

#5 Rich Swann

Rich Swann was released from WWE back in February

Rich Swann is a former Cruiserweight Champion who was seen as the future of the brand when 205 Live was still in its infancy back in 2016. Swann was just the third Champion on the brand before he dropped the title to Neville back at The Royal Rumble in 2017 and was then sidelined through injury.

Swann's issues began back in December 2017 when he was arrested for a personal matter between himself and his wife, something that forced WWE to make the knee-jerk reaction to suspend him indefinitely since they have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence.

Swann never returned to WWE and it was officially announced that he had been released from his contract by mutual consent back in February. The former Champion later moved on to the Independent Circuit before he signed for Impact Wrestling back in the summer and it was revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal with the company which now allows him to wrestle for Lucha Libre AAA as well.

