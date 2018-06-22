Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE stars who weren’t ready for their first World Title

It just wasn't their time.

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 01:31 IST
4.31K

Oh it's true..
Oh, it's true

While only a handful of superstars will ever know what it feels like to hold the WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship, that doesn't mean that all of them were ready for the honour at the time of their first reign.

There are plenty of guys out there who never get to hold the gold in WWE, and others are more than good enough to do so, but the call comes at the wrong time.

Let it be known that we honestly do believe that all five of these men are phenomenal in-ring performers, and they all deserve to go into the Hall of Fame someday.

However, when they first took possession of the world title, they just weren't ready for the weight of the situation. Some may call that harsh, but that's the wonderful thing about opinions.

With that being said, here are five WWE stars who weren't ready for their first world title.

#5 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior
The Celtic Warrior

When Sheamus first came through the doors of WWE, it was clear to see that he was going to become a household name pretty quickly.

The Irishman had the look, the in-ring talent and the ability to hold himself on the mic - what wasn't to love? He was a big favourite behind the scenes, and that was proven when he was thrust into the WWE Championship picture towards the back end of 2009.

Very few people could've anticipated that he'd actually win the strap from John Cena, but that's exactly what happened.

The Celtic Warrior's fluke victory in their tables match felt a little bit cheap, and while it was nice to see a new face at the top of WWE, it didn't feel like Sheamus was able to carry himself as well as he did during his later reigns.


Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Raw Jinder Mahal Randy Orton
5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should change their look
RELATED STORY
5 WWE stars who can end Triple H's career
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 potential title opponents who could dethrone Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 WWE stars who had other plans if wrestling didn't work...
RELATED STORY
5 tag team stars in WWE who need to go solo
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who are in desperate need of a character...
RELATED STORY
5 unlikely names who may challenge for a WWE world title...
RELATED STORY
5 Best moves of Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us