5 WWE stars who should have won the Women’s Royal Rumble instead of Charlotte Flair

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble match had some massive surprises and spots to kick off the premium live event. The match ended in the favor of a returning Charlotte Flair who has now punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

However, there were numerous stars who delivered a significant performance in the match with many arguably deserving more time in the match than they got.

Let's check a list of stars who could have won the Women's Royal Rumble match other than Charlotte Flair.

#5. Bayley could have won the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley entered the match at number 12 this year and ended up as one of the top five stars. One of the most impressive performers from the battle, Roxanne Perez, eliminated the veteran from the match, ending her dream to make history with back-to-back Royal Rumble wins.

Bayley's year didn't end quite well. While her run as the WWE Women's Champion kept the fans engaged, the past few months have not been quite impressive for the star. A win at the Royal Rumble could have done justice to WWE's booking of The Role Model over the past few months and helped her get back into the Women's title scene.

#4. Liv Morgan could have also bounced back after losing her title to Rhea Ripley

Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan entered the Royal Rumble match at Number 2 and delivered an outstanding performance. The Judgment Day star managed to spend the second-most time in the match following Roxanne Perez before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

Keeping the past year in mind, Liv Morgan has been one of the most impressive women on the entire roster. A victory in the Royal Rumble match could have kept her momentum alive and in the women's title scene as well.

She recently lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley. A win at the 2025 Royal Rumble could have given Morgan an opportunity to bounce back immediately from the loss and get a chance to headline WrestleMania.

#3. Nia Jax could have extended her dominant streak

The Irresistible Force of WWE, Nia Jax, made history with her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The former Women's Champion made a record nine eliminations in the match. Many would argue she deserved to win the Rumble match this year.

A victory could have kept her position on the top in the women's roster alive and helped her retain her spot in the women's title picture as well.

Jax has been very dominant since returning to WWE, even winning the WWE Women's Championship. Despite the backstabbing from Tiffany Stratton, Jax has maintained her dominant status. A Royal Rumble win would have cemented her as one of the stars of the women's roster and could have given her another shot at one of the titles, making for some great matches.

#2. IYO SKY could have also returned to the main event scene

One of the most valuable performers from the Women's Royal Rumble match was IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL star entered the match at number one and retained her spot in the battle until the ending moments before getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

The former Women's Champion winning the match could have elevated her as a main event star once again and helped her build a massive storyline. SKY being a former Money in the Bank winner, could have added the victory to her list of accolades. The Genius of the Sky could have also made her return to the women's title scene after a long time.

#1. Alexa Bliss could have marked her return with a statement win

One of the biggest surprises of the entire Royal Rumble was the return of Alexa Bliss. The star reportedly had contract-based issues with WWE lately due to which her return was being delayed.

However, her return was cut short by a very early elimination in the match, not giving her a lot of time to showcase her talent. Bliss has not won a Women's Championship in a few years now, and a victory this year could have added respect to her name as a veteran and former multiple-time world champion.

Bliss winning the match would have been way more intriguing for the future and could have helped her gain momentum following her return. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the Goddess next.

