5 WWE storyline ideas that were rejected

Vince McMahon has the final say on creative decisions

With over 20 writers working behind the scenes at WWE these days, dozens of storylines are suggested to Vince McMahon & Co. every year but end up not being used.

One of the most famous rejected ideas in recent years was revealed by former creative team member Kevin Eck, who wrote in 2017 that Dean Ambrose could have fictionally met AJ Lee in a mental asylum and debuted on the main roster as her boyfriend.

That idea, of course, didn’t come to fruition, and there have been plenty of other storyline plans throughout the years that were scrapped before making it to television.

In this article, let’s take a look at five ideas that were pitched but ultimately rejected by WWE’s key decision-makers.

#5 Edge could have been a ‘deaf mute’

Edge's promo ability was questioned early on in his career

Edge is an 11-time WWE world champion, 14-time Tag Team champion and a Hall of Famer, but would any of that have been possible if he didn’t possess the ability to hear or speak?

As crazy as that might sound, the idea of “The Rated-R Superstar” being a ‘deaf mute’ character really was pitched to him before he started to make his name in the business in the late 90s.

As Edge revealed on Talk Is Jericho, former WWE writer Vince Russo came up with the storyline as an alternative suggestion when his initial idea to have the rookie team up with Val Venis – making them a new version of The Midnight Express – was met with disappointment.

"Russo wanted to write me as a deaf mute because he didn't think I could talk. It was his idea, so obviously he didn't think I liked his [tag team] idea and thought ‘I'd screw with this kid’. [The idea would have made me] dead in the water."