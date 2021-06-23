5 WWE storylines that were never resolved

WWE has been the leader of the pro-wrestling industry for more than three decades now. There are various factors behind this astonishing success. But if one must pick the most crucial reason behind this success, it has to be the stories has WWE told.

WWE has created some of the most exciting stories in pro-wrestling. Examples include the Austin-McMahon Feud, The Summer of Punk, and the ongoing Head Of The Table storyline.

WWE is basically like a soap opera, but unlike TV Shows, which record their episodes in advance, WWE is streamed live. Therefore, allowing WWE to change the course of a storyline in the event of an injury or poor public reception.

As a result, several storylines in WWE have been dropped completely without warning. In this list, we will take a look at five such storylines.

#5 Why Nexus buried WWE legend The Undertaker?

Why did Nexus help Kane?

The Undertaker and Kane had their final feud for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2010. To end this feud, a Buried Alive match was set up at the Bragging Rights PPV. The match itself was fine but it was the ending that got everyone talking.

The shocking end to the match featured Nexus coming out of nowhere to help Kane bury The Undertaker. What made this move even more surprising was that Nexus was on RAW back then, and the Brothers of Destruction were on SmackDown.

Was it ever explained why The Nexus buried The Undertaker? Plus why didn't The Undertaker seek revenge? #WWE pic.twitter.com/XtUMOuSYTv — WWE Fan Corner (@FanCornerWWE) November 16, 2014

Barrett informed the WWE Universe on the following episode of Raw that their attack on The Undertaker was part of a larger scheme. Everyone began to speculate that Barrett might be Undertaker’s opponent for WrestleMania.

But that never happened. Instead, Barrett was thrown out of Nexus by CM Punk, and there was no follow-up on that attack. Ultimately Barrett's 'larger scheme' amounted to nothing and we never found out why Nexus attacked The Deadman.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood