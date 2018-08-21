5 Potential opponents for Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is now the new WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion. Whether you love him or hate him, nothing can dispute that fact.

It'd been over two years since he last held world championship gold, and the Big Dog dethroned Brock Lesnar to claim the title this past Sunday night--bringing an end to the 500+ day reign of the Beast.

In perhaps one of the most electrifying moments of the 2018 calendar year, Reigns slay the Beast Incarnate with a hellacious spear--finally besting the destroyer that is Brock Lesnar. What followed is perhaps one of the most emotional moments in WWE history, as Reigns seemed genuinely relieved--as though a huge 265+ pound weight had been lifted off his shoulders--with the Big Dog basking in the glory at the biggest party of the summer.

In the backstage interview after his big win at SummerSlam, Reigns addressed his happiness at finally capturing the Universal title--one which had eluded him all this time. Furthermore, the professional wrestling community has been set abuzz with speculation as to who shall step up to the plate now, so as to challenge the new Universal Champion.

On that note, the question that now arises is--"Who's next?"

Brock Lesnar has made it pretty clear he intends on returning to UFC, and even if he wasn't, Brock isn't exactly known for being someone who's ready to perform every single week. A new number one contender is needed, and here we have a list of 5 potential opponents to challenge the new Universal champion--

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler is cunning as a fox

The now-former Intercontinental Champion, Dolph Ziggler has had something of a career-resurgence over the past year.

Not too long ago, the Zig-Zag man was floundering in the mid-card, occasionally making it to pay per view. However, over the past year, we have seen a heel turn, a United States title win and forfeit, siding with Drew McIntyre, an Intercontinental Title win and headlining the Extreme Rules pay per view.

Having the Show-Off take on Roman Reigns would be a big stamp of approval for Dolph. Also, with his contract status seemingly under constant scrutiny, it would definitely be a plus for WWE, if they do want to keep him around.

And in the (admittedly unlikely) scenario that Dolph would beat the new Universal champion for the belt, it would definitely add a level of prestige to the Intercontinental championship: as a stepping stone to world-title stardom.

