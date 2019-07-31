5 WWE Superstar salaries you won't believe

Thomas Lowson
31 Jul 2019

Lesnar's high salary embodies Money in the Bank, whilst Becky Lynch, arguably the most popular female star recently, isn't the highest paid woman on the roster.

The salary of WWE Superstars is a complicated thing. Though they may seem large, with some even reaching seven figures, the truth is is that they would probably be much higher, akin to professional sports like Football or Basketball, if Superstars were allowed to unionise.

Of course, there are some obvious things you probably know about WWE salaries already. For example, mid-carders will earn more than jobbers, and main-eventers will earn more than mid-carders. With that said though, not everyone is paid what they're worth, as some Superstars are seemingly under or overpaid for a variety of reasons.

Here are five shocking WWE Superstar salaries you probably won't believe.

#5: The Undertaker ($2.5 Million)

The Phenom is one of WWE's highest paid and longest-tenured stars.

The longest tenuring active Superstar in WWE today, The Undertaker has had a career unlike anyone else. A former WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team and Hardcore Champion, the Phenom is perhaps best known for feuding with some of the all-time greats, including Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

But in 2018, the Demon of Death Valley made $2.5 million for a total just five matches, which is more than what the Phenom has given in recent years. Last year's matches against DX, as well as his recent bout against Goldberg at Super Showdown, has led many fans to wonder whether the legendary star is tarnishing his reputation with less than stellar matches. However you may feel, it's clear that the Phenom is still a huge draw, and the company is willing to pay big bucks to continue having the sure-fire future Hall of Famer continue to appear on WWE TV.

