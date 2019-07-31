×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstar salaries you won't believe

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
197   //    31 Jul 2019, 14:13 IST

Lesnar's high salary embodies Money in the Bank, whilst Becky Lynch, arguably the most popular female star recently, isn't the highest paid woman on the roster.
Lesnar's high salary embodies Money in the Bank, whilst Becky Lynch, arguably the most popular female star recently, isn't the highest paid woman on the roster.

The salary of WWE Superstars is a complicated thing. Though they may seem large, with some even reaching seven figures, the truth is is that they would probably be much higher, akin to professional sports like Football or Basketball, if Superstars were allowed to unionise.

Of course, there are some obvious things you probably know about WWE salaries already. For example, mid-carders will earn more than jobbers, and main-eventers will earn more than mid-carders. With that said though, not everyone is paid what they're worth, as some Superstars are seemingly under or overpaid for a variety of reasons.

Here are five shocking WWE Superstar salaries you probably won't believe.

#5: The Undertaker ($2.5 Million)

The Phenom is one of WWE's highest paid and longest-tenured stars.
The Phenom is one of WWE's highest paid and longest-tenured stars.

The longest tenuring active Superstar in WWE today, The Undertaker has had a career unlike anyone else. A former WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team and Hardcore Champion, the Phenom is perhaps best known for feuding with some of the all-time greats, including Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

But in 2018, the Demon of Death Valley made $2.5 million for a total just five matches, which is more than what the Phenom has given in recent years. Last year's matches against DX, as well as his recent bout against Goldberg at Super Showdown, has led many fans to wonder whether the legendary star is tarnishing his reputation with less than stellar matches. However you may feel, it's clear that the Phenom is still a huge draw, and the company is willing to pay big bucks to continue having the sure-fire future Hall of Famer continue to appear on WWE TV.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Brock Lesnar Becky Lynch
Advertisement
5 Amazing WWE Superstar body transformations you won't believe
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their salaries
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Facts And Possibilities About WrestleMania 35 You Won't Believe Are True
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Kofi Kingston 
RELATED STORY
5 oddest Superstar pairings in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Things you didn't know about Sgt. Slaughter
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Trish Stratus
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstar cheat meals that will make you hungry
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us