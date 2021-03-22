5 WWE Superstars with 10 or more WrestleMania losses

WrestleMania 37 is mere weeks away and WWE is currently building up the card on its weekly shows. WrestleMania will feature some of WWE's biggest current Superstars. Just like last year, this year's Show of Shows is set to be a two-night event.

The first WrestleMania took place at Madison Square Garden in 1985 and was a huge success. WrestleMania has been going strong for the past 36 years and has become the biggest pro-wrestling event of the year. It is a stage where legends are made and careers come to an end.

A long list of WWE greats has graced the ring at WrestleMania over the years. Every WWE Superstar heads into the ring at a WrestleMania with one goal in their mind: picking up a win on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Not everyone gets their wish all the time, though.

We'll now take a look at five WWE Superstars who have lost the most number of matches at WrestleMania.

#5 Randy Orton (10 WrestleMania losses)

Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his WrestleMania debut at the 20th edition of The Show of Shows in 2004. The Viper was a young gun at the time and had a bright future ahead of him. Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair defeated The Rock and Mick Foley at WrestleMania XX, with Orton picking up the win.

The following year, Orton suffered his first loss at the event against The Undertaker. In 2006, Rey Mysterio defeated Orton and Kurt Angle in a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 22.

Orton lost a Money in the Bank Ladder match at next year's event. He headlined 2009's mega-event with Triple H and failed to win the WWE Championship on that night. Orton lost three straight matches in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

He wasn't featured on the WrestleMania 32 card. Orton lost a Fatal 4-Way US title match at 'Mania 34, with Jinder Mahal coming out victorious.

Another loss followed the following year, with Orton losing a singles match to AJ Styles. Last year, Orton lost a Last Man Standing match to his former best friend Edge.

It looks like Orton will battle The Fiend at this year's event. Will The Viper manage to improve his record this year or will he suffer another loss at The Show of Shows?

