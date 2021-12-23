5 WWE Superstars in their 20s who have already won championships

The WWE roster is filled with superstars coming from different fields. While some were already famous due to their work in other promotions, some were groomed into the business.

Professional wrestling doesn't officially have an age limit. Some superstars strive for decades to achieve championship glory in the company. However, some are lucky enough to get their first taste of gold in their 20s itself.

The youngsters are the future of WWE. Due to their in-ring work, the promotion has already rewarded some with titles.

Here is a list of 5 such WWE Superstars in their 20s who have already won titles.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio (age 24)

Rey Mysterio has participated in a variety of odd moments, including a fight against Eddie Guerrero for his son, Dominik's, custody. The child appeared on WWE TV, hugging the victorious Rey as part of the post-match celebration.

In 2021, Dominik Mysterio was a full-fledged professional wrestler. Since his impressive WWE debut, he has gelled well with the other members of the roster. When he and Rey won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, they made history as the first father-son duo to win a tag team title in the company.

Since their move to Monday Night Raw, WWE has been hinting at a rift between the two. It can be a quiet, friendly separation or a WWE-Esque implosion with Dominik turning heel on his father.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy