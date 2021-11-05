5 WWE Superstars who were abruptly released while inactive

There have been several talent cuts in WWE over the past two years, seeing more than 100 stars released by the company.

Many of these releases saw some of the company's biggest stars, including Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, being inactive at the time.

WWE puts superstars off-screen when they cannot find a place for them on-screen. The following list looks at just five times when WWE Superstars were abruptly released while inactive.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax

One of the biggest surprises of the latest budget cut was former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Jax joined WWE back in 2014 and dominated NXT for several years before moving to the main roster. She then added to several high-profile storylines, including Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey.

Jax was attacked by her former teammate Shayna Baszler following their match and has been sidelined since September. WWE announced that she would require surgery on her elbow, but this was just a way to write the star off-screen.

Jax was not part of the WWE Draft last month and remained a free agent ahead of her return, but it was rumored that she was set to take a lengthy hiatus from the company.

Less than two months after her attack at the hands of The Queen of Spades, Nia Jax was one of the women included in WWE's talent cull on November 4th, ending her run in WWE after six years.

After the layoffs were made public, Nia Jax's best friend and fellow superstar Alexa Bliss responded to the release on her Twitter account with a broken heart emoji.

