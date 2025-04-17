5 WWE Superstars who could be AJ Styles' tag team partner against newly formed duo

Could there be a new duo forming in WWE? That seems to be the case following Monday Night RAW and recent events in general. This new duo could be bad news for AJ Styles.

Ad

The potential pair features Logan Paul and Karrion Kross. Despite being incredibly different personalities, they have a common enemy in The Phenomenal One. Additionally, both men are hated by the World Wrestling Entertainment audience.

Karrion went one-on-one with AJ Styles on RAW. Following their bout, Logan laid AJ out. While this could just come down to having similar interests, it could mean an alliance is in the works. Fans might see it become fleshed out at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

If AJ Styles is stuck battling this newly formed duo, he will clearly need help. As good as The Phenomenal One is, he cannot do it alone. This article will take a look at four stars who could potentially unite with AJ to take on the Kross-Paul combination.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Below are five WWE Superstars who could be AJ Styles' tag team partner against the newly formed duo.

#5. Sami Zayn could have AJ Styles' back

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved stars in modern WWE history. Fans absolutely adore the former Intercontinental Champion and he has a connection with the audience that very few others can claim.

The Underdog From The Underground doesn't have anything going on right now. After an absolutely brutal unsanctioned match with Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Sami has been absent.

That absence could end at WrestleMania or on the RAW after WrestleMania. Sami could show up and help AJ fight the two off. From there, both stars could take care of their competition.

Ad

#4. Ilja Dragunov could come to Styles' aid if he's healthy

Ilja Dragunov is the personification of the word intensity. No WWE star quite has the aggression and intense personality that the Russian-born star possesses. These qualities have led Ilja to winning the NXT Championship and United Kingdom Championship.

The Mad Dragon isn't active on WWE television right now. He suffered an injury during a bout with Gunther at a live event last year and has been gone ever since. Fans are eagerly anticipating a return, however.

Ad

If the former NXT Champion is healthy, he could be a great surprise for the RAW after WrestleMania. Ilja, surprisingly coming to AJ's aid to combat Logan Paul and Karrion Kross, would make for a fun dynamic that fans likely wouldn't see coming.

#3. Je'Von Evans could be called up and help one of the best of all time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Je'Von Evans is the future of WWE and pro wrestling. At just 20 years old, he is already a fantastic pro wrestler who fans gravitate towards. His athleticism and infectious personality is hard not to love.

Unlike the previous two entries on this list, Evans isn't injured or away from television. In fact, the young WWE star has a huge match at Stand & Deliver this weekend. The Young O.G. will be taking on Oba Femi and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Supposing that Evans doesn't win the NXT Title, he could potentially move up to Monday Night RAW to help AJ after WrestleMania. From there, The Phenomenal One could serve as a mentor of sorts for The Young O.G.

#2. Omos could reunite with AJ Styles in WWE

Omos is a feared superstar. His raw size and power is virtually unmatched in pro wrestling these days. Despite that, he has never held a singles title. However, he is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion with AJ Styles.

Ad

The Nigerian Giant hasn't been seen in a WWE ring on television in around a year now. Despite that, he has remained semi-active. He recently had a tour in Pro Wrestling NOAH and fans seemed to be impressed by his run there.

AJ Styles and Omos, being former RAW Tag Team Champions, means a reunion is possible. The giant, seeing AJ outnumbered, could make a splash by returning and helping The Phenomenal One out. Who knows, they could even chase tag team gold again from there.

Ad

#1. Finn Balor could leave The Judgment Day and befriend AJ again

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor is a highly decorated competitor currently signed to WWE Monday Night RAW. He is a former NXT Champion, Universal Champion, and tag team champion.

The Prince has had a lot of issues with The Judgment Day recently. He and Dominik Mysterio are constantly bickering on RAW. He has also had issues with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

If Finn ends up leaving The Judgment Day due to these disagreements, he could try to align himself with another former Bullet Club leader. The pair teamed up in the past before having a nasty split thanks to The Judgment Day. Could they now work together to take down Kross and Paul?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More