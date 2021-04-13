5 WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss could join hands with to defeat Bray Wyatt

The pairing of Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been one of the most bizarre angles in WWE history. It started with some small teases on SmackDown but ultimately led to a full-blown alliance between the two on Monday Night RAW. However, the dynamics changed drastically at WrestleMania 37 when Bliss seemingly turned on The Fiend.

The Fiend took on Randy Orton in the opening match of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Just when the demonic entity was about to deliver Sister Abigail to Orton, Alexa Bliss caused an eerie distraction and cost him the match. On this week's RAW, both the superstars delivered a vague explanation for what went down at WrestleMania 37.

It's highly unlikely that Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt will suddenly go their separate ways. While WWE can book a cinematic inter-gender match, another option is for Bliss to join hands with another superstar or possibly manage him in a feud against Wyatt. Here are five such WWE Superstars who could play this part. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Alexa Bliss brings back Aleister Black to RAW

So there is a theory going around that the whole Alexa Bliss thing last night is leading to her joining Aleister Black in some way. It is interesting. Idk how I feel about it rn, but if this is how he comes back, then it is is what is. As long as he’s back 😅 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/2zJPdvdnCP — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) April 12, 2021

Ever since the debut of The Fiend character in 2019, WWE Universe has wanted to see a feud between him and Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion was on a hot streak until WrestleMania 36 but things went downhill for him after that. Black hasn't been seen on WWE TV for the last several months.

Alexa Bliss bringing him back for a feud against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt would be a great idea. We have seen Little Miss Bliss indulge in all sort of dark magic and Aleister Black's gimmick also has satanic roots. It is almost a match made in heaven, or hell, for that matter. What are your thoughts on Aleister Black vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

1 / 5 NEXT