5 WWE Superstars that could align with Eva Marie upon her return

WWE announced during this week's RAW that Eva Marie will be making her highly anticipated return on the next episode of the red brand.

The former Total Divas star has been the subject of several vignettes over the past six weeks, hyping her return to the promotion. Rumors about her re-signing with WWE date back to October 2020, with several sightings of Marie training at the WWE Performance Center since.

The recent vignettes on Monday Night RAW have centered around presenting Eva Marie as a "role model" and an inspiration to others.

Marie has promised the WWE Universe that we will see a completely new side of her as she makes her return to the company.

Hearing the plans for Eva Marie’s return include her having a “muscle” of some sorts by her side. The two names I’ve heard most discussed to pair w/ her are Mercedes Martinez -OR- NXT UK star Piper Niven. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2021

It has subsequently been reported by reputable insider Twitter account @WrestleVotes, that the plan is for Marie to come back with some "muscle" by her side. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars that could align with Eva Marie upon her return.

#5 Current WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez

Recent reports have suggested that Eva Marie could serve as the manager for Mercedes Martinez on the WWE main roster

One name discussed to potentially serve as Eva Marie's "muscle" is current WWE NXT Superstar, Mercedes Martinez. This won't be the first time Martinez has been called up to the main roster during her WWE career.

She was originally a member of RETRIBUTION on Monday Night RAW during the fall of 2020.

With her name changed to 'Retaliation,' Martinez appeared on a few episodes of RAW with the faction before heading back to perform on the NXT brand once again under her previous name.

Since then, Martinez has engaged in feuds against the likes of former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Xia Li of Tian Sha. Her current feud with Tian Sha could serve as a method of writing her off from the NXT brand, facilitating her return to the main roster.

Being paired with an experienced wrestler such as Mercedes Martinez would be beneficial for Marie as she continues to improve inside the ring.

The returning star serving as a mouthpiece for Martinez, would benefit her as well on the main roster.

Edited by Alan John