5 WWE Superstars who could align themselves with The Brits against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 

This week on SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes aligned with Drew McIntyre to take out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The four men were able to gain an advantage over the most dominant faction in WWE today, but at the Survival Series, they will need one more member since WarGames will be a five-on-five match.

Sami Zayn wasn't part of last night's episode of SmackDown due to personal reasons but is expected to make his return to be part of the match in less than two weeks' time.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who could align themselves with The Brits against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#5. Noam Dar

WWE made wholesale releases to their NXT UK brand after it was retired following Triple H's takeover. This means that there aren't many stars left on the roster who are British that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus can call upon, but one man who could answer the call is Noam Dar.

He was once on the main roster as part of the Cruiserweight Division and is a memorable name to WWE fans. Dar hasn't appeared since NXT UK was disbanded and was able to win the Heritage Cup for the second time as part of one of the final episodes of the show.

Since all the men in WarGames at the moment are British stars and former rivals of Dar's he could answer the call for their final teammate.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been away from WWE TV for the past few weeks, and reports suggested that he was supposed to step into a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Owens and Sami Zayn have history and if Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are looking for someone to neutralize The Honorary Uce, then look no further than his former best friend.

It's worth noting that Owens wasn't happy about Sami's recent alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and the company could circle back on this storyline in the future if they have no other options.

#3. Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett was once one of the best exports that Britain had in WWE, but now there are several other British stars who have been able to fly the flag as well. Barrett returned to the company as a commentator and is ever-present on SmackDown alongside Michael Cole.

Barrett has teased making his in-ring return in recent interviews and could be persuaded to have one more match if it means he is able to step inside WarGames and represent his country one more time.

#2. Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate is a British star that many fans are already aware of since he has already made several appearances on the main roster. The former NXT UK Champion has been making a name for himself on NXT in recent years but could be called back to be part of this match against his fellow British stars.

Now that Butch is a face, he could approach Tyler Bate and ask him to help them at WarGames, since the two men have an interesting history in WWE and have put on some fantastic matches in the past.

The Brits know that they will have to seek out the best in order to overcome the threat of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#1. Randy Orton has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, when he and Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos. Orton was then attacked by The Bloodline and has been on the shelf ever since, with Matt Riddle struggling to exact revenge on his own.

It could finally be time for The Viper to make his return, and where better than WarGames for him to make his mark and exact the revenge that he deserves for the attack that put him on the sidelines for six months?

Who do you think The Brits will find as their teammate against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at War Games? Have your say in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes