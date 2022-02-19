5 WWE Superstars who almost broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker is one of the greatest superstars to set foot inside the squared circle. A career stretching over thirty years, he has left an unrivaled legacy behind that will define WWE forever.

Vince McMahon's company has finally decided to induct The Deadman into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has some remarkable achievements which have propelled him into being a Hall of Famer.

Included in on his list of incredible achievements is his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. He managed to stand tall in 21 consecutive editions of The Showcase of Immortals, which is mind-boggling, to say the least.

However, his streak didn't last an eternity. The unexpected happened when Brock Lesnar pinned the soon-to-be Hall of Famer at WrestleMania XXX. However, a few superstars were extremely close to achieving the unthinkable before Lesnar finally did it.

On the list, we will discuss five WWE Superstars who almost broke The Undertaker's streak.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who almost broke The Undertaker' streak - Edge

The Undertaker challenged Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2008 at WrestleMania. Every fan knew about the streak and what it meant in WWE and thus every Undertaker match was highly anticipated.

The match was intense and intriguing, with the result being in The Deadman's favor extending his record to 16-0. However, one thing to note here is that during the development of the match, Edge was proposed to break the streak.

However, The Rated-R Superstar thought the idea made no sense and rejected it. It was The Phenom's wife, Michelle McCool, who talked about it.

"Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania (24) versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it gonna do for Edge?’ - Michelle McCool via New York Post.

Edge is one of the best superstars in the business and his decision not to break the streak was welcomed by the fans.

