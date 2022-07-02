WATCH: WWE Superstars who almost won Money in the Bank contract

WWE is hours away from the 2022 edition of Money in the Bank premium live event. As always, all eyes are set on the eponymous ladder matches, which will see the winner receive a briefcase to cash in on a world champion anytime, anywhere.

While winning the ladder match is a dream come true for every star, not everyone can boast of the accomplishment. But in the case of certain superstars, they were very close to winning the briefcase until the creative team changed plans at the last moment.

These WWE Superstars were very close to winning the Money in the Bank briefcase

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Mustafa Ali

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Cody Rhodes

Jeff Hardy

