5 WWE Superstars who could answer Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Open Challenge on RAW - Hall of Famer returns, old rivalry is reignited

Bobby Lashley defeated Theory at WWE's Money in the Bank event to become the United States Champion. The former champion has already cashed in his rematch clause for SummerSlam, but The All Mighty is still set to issue an open challenge tonight on RAW.

Lashley has been working as a face throughout his feud with Theory, which means that it's most likely that a heel will be accepting the challenge. Given his current momentum, the former Hurt Business member is expected to pick up the win on Monday night.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who could accept Lashley's United States Championship open challenge on RAW.

#5. Omos

Bobby Lashley and Omos have already had a high-profile feud on WWE TV this year, but it's easy to see the company deciding to revisit this for an open challenge angle. Lashley handed Omos the first defeat of his singles career back at WrestleMania. With The All Mighty closing in on a year unpinned on RAW, it's easy to see Omos wanting to step in and end his streak in return.

The Nigerian Giant hasn't had much direction since losing the Money in the Bank ladder match and doesn't have a feud heading into SummerSlam. Therefore, this could be seen as a way to set up a future feud for the two men, but have Theory interfere and cause the DQ.

#4. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander and Bobby Lashley have a lengthy history inside the WWE ring after the two men were once part of The Hurt Business. The former stablemates have had their issues in recent months, and it appears that Alexander has fallen through the ranks since the faction split.

This could be Alexander's chance to get some revenge for Lashley ending The Hurt Business by trying to take his championship instead. It's unlikely he will, but WWE knows that the 32-year-old always puts on a fantastic show.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens hates Texas and has made that clear throughout his recent feud with Steve Austin. He has been all over the place on RAW recently, but there was a time when he held the United States Championship, and he would love to repeat this.

Owens can work as a face or a heel due to his versatile persona. If the storyline here is that he wants the championship, then this could be an excellent way for The Prizefighter to push himself into a new angle on RAW. He could even become part of the feud between Lashley and Theory at SummerSlam.

#2. Finn Balor

Finn Balor recently turned heel when he joined Judgment Day and has been looking to recruit more stars to his stable. As United States Champion, Balor could entice many of WWE's forgotten stars to join the group. Furthermore, if he's part of the match with Lashley, it would allow Edge to make his return and cost him the championship.

Edge was attacked by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago and has since been sidelined due to injury. The Rated R Superstar is expected to return ahead of SummerSlam, and that could happen tonight on RAW if he interferes in Balor vs. Lashley and gets some revenge on Judgment Day.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! https://t.co/43VmeFdOjz

Booker T is no stranger to the wrestling business despite not being seen in a WWE ring for several years. The former world champion and two-time Hall of Famer recently wrestled as part of the Reality of Wrestling event, which proves that he can still go if needed.

WWE will likely want to hand the fans a huge surprise in his home state of Texas. Since Booker is still technically contracted to WWE, working as part of their broadcast team, he could likely be talked into a short match with Lashley to put over the new champion.

