WATCH: Current and former WWE superstars who were arrested multiple times

These superstars were arrested more than once.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 11:46 AM IST

WWE wrestlers are globally renowned celebrities who inspire and impact millions of their followers with their words and deeds. For their fans, however, learning that these superstars can also wind up in trouble with the law can be devastating.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Battling one's demons can be a difficult task, especially when fans and the public look up to these stars. It's in human nature to make mistakes and the law has punished them accordingly. Many squared circle superstars have been arrested by the officials, not once but multiple times.

These current and former WWE Superstars were arrested multiple times

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • The Big Show
  • Ric Flair
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Sunny

Watch the video in its entirety to learn everything about the above incidents.

