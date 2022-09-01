WATCH: WWE Superstars who were arrested on-screen

All superstars are meant to abide by various rules and regulations on any episode of WWE programming.

From causing intense brawls to disrespecting and attacking the promotion's officials, many actions can land a superstar a fine or even imprisonment.

These stars are not above the law, and even the biggest names, such as Brock Lesnar, have been handcuffed by the authorities on the programming.

While these arrests are completely kayfabe, they still act as an exciting addition to the feud and make it way more intense and intriguing.

These WWE Superstars were arrested on live TV

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above include the following superstars:

Jeff Hardy

Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Vince McMahon

Which of these on-screen arrests surprised you the most? Do let us know in the comments section below.

