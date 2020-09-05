5 WWE Superstars who requested Vince McMahon to turn them heel

One of the most important aspects of Pro wrestling is the clash between babyfaces and heels. This is the basic premise that has been used by WWE and every other promotion over the past several decades, to create and advance their storylines. The idea of a bad guy targeting a good guy, and the latter doing everything they can to put down the villain and succeed in doing so on a big stage is something that's been intriguing fans for a long time.

Superstars switch between heel and babyface characters at least once during their careers, barring rare exceptions. There have been a bunch of Superstars in WWE's storied history who have personally asked the company to turn them heel. Many Superstars have benefited from turning heel on WWE TV, and a Superstar requesting WWE to turn them heel makes complete sense when we look at what a heel turn did to the careers of the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and many more.

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

The Big Dog made his huge return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and launched a brutal attack on both Braun Strowman and The Fiend. A week later, he defeated the duo to win the Universal title at WWE Payback. Roman is now a full-fledged heel and the WWE Universe has finally gotten what they were demanding for years on end.

Mere days after Roman Reigns won the belt, Dave Meltzer reported that Roman was the one who requested Vince McMahon to turn him heel. It's interesting that Vince McMahon gave Reigns the green flag and turned him heel. WWE refused to do so for a long time even though Reigns was being booed by the WWE Universe on every occasion. With Paul Heyman by his side, Roman Reigns is hell-bent on staying on top of the Blue brand, and it won't be an easy task for any WWE Superstar to conquer The Big Dog.