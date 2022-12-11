5 WWE Superstars who could have attacked LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight was attacked backstage again this week on SmackDown after calling out former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt has claimed over the past few weeks that he isn't the one attacking Knight, despite the two men having an altercation backstage and then Knight slapping him twice in the ring.

There are several possibilities when it comes to who attacked Knight this week on WWE SmackDown, but here are just five.

#5. Uncle Howdy

The mask that was used by the attacker this week was different from previous weeks on SmackDown, which leads to the belief that this could be a different person responsible for the attacks. Uncle Howdy warned LA Knight and seemingly called out to Bray Wyatt before the star entered the locker room, which could be reason enough for him to attack Knight himself.

Howdy's eyes were seen for the first time this week and both were bright blue, these are different from the man who has been seen on-screen in recent weeks, but they could be contact lenses, allowing Howdy to continue to gaslight Bray Wyatt.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas

The WWE Universe has become obsessed with the idea that Bo Dallas is on his way back to the company. Looking at the backstage segment on SmackDown, some fans have even pointed out how different the body type of the assailant was compared to Bray Wyatt.

Dallas was rumored to have portrayed The Fiend on more than one occasion during his time in WWE and it could be that he has now made his return to the company to align with his brother once again. Dallas' eyes don't match Howdy's, but once again, they could be contact lenses which would then allow anyone to be behind the mask.

#3. Asuka

Asuka is an interesting entry on the list as she has been teasing a shift in character over the past few days on social media. Since her defeat on RAW at the hands of Rhea Ripley and further beat-down, Asuka appears to have turned to the dark side.

Her recent updates appear to be pointing towards a huge change and it's entirely possible that the WWE Universe has been looking at Alexa Bliss as Wyatt's accomplice when it could be Asuka all along. Perhaps SmackDown was Asuka's first time putting on her new mask and carrying out Uncle Howdy's bidding.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been rumored to be returning to Bray Wyatt's side since the former Universal Champion made his return to the company back at Extreme Rules. There have been several clues linking Bliss to Wyatt over the past few weeks with her behavior backstage and in the ring, showing that there is still possibly a link between them.

It's entirely possible that the relationship Bliss once shared with The Fiend is one that she now shares with Uncle Howdy and he is the person that she's now working for. This could mean that the new mask may belong to Alexa Bliss and she was the one attacking LA Knight on SmackDown.

#1. Bray Wyatt

Perhaps the most obvious suspect would by Bray Wyatt himself, however, the Eater of Worlds has denied claims of being behind the masked attacks on LA Knight. This could be an instance wherein Wyatt is the one attacking Knight, but does not recollect any of it. Several images have been shared online and the WWE Universe has noticed several instances where Wyatt was backstage seemingly talking to himself.

It's clear that there are several personalities in play here and Wyatt may not be able to remember what he has done when he switches between them.

Do you think one of the above stars attacked LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

