5 WWE Superstars who haven't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025

Over the years, Triple H has seemingly prioritized doing what is best for WWE by booking great and exciting matches for every show, leaving the audience with great moments to remember. However, despite this approach, some superstars have not received favorable bookings by The Game this year.Now, let's explore five WWE Superstars who haven't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025.#5. AJ StylesAfter relentlessly pursuing a United States Championship shot against Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles was unable to get the job done at SummerSlam 2025, as the younger Mysterio pulled a dirty trick towards the end of the match to retain the gold.However, Styles later got himself a rematch. Although the bitter rivals were embroiled in a highly entertaining rivalry and gaining momentum in France, Triple H chose not to capitalize on that and didn't schedule the bout for Clash in Paris. Instead, he booked the rematch on RAW after the PLE, where Styles was still scripted to lose for a second time in a row.#4. LA KnightLA Knight has seemingly sustained more losses than wins this year. He competed in both the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament and Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and lost in both.Additionally, he was unsuccessful in his two attempts to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Given the chaos on RAW over the past few weeks, many believe that the creative team has portrayed Knight as the least formidable challenger in the World Title picture, especially when compared to CM Punk and Jey Uso.#3. The New DayLate last year, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel for the first time since 2016 by kicking Big E out of The New Day after the latter had an in-ring reunion with his stablemates for the first time since his injury.The 39-year-old then announced that he would return as The New Day's manager until he is medically cleared. However, this didn't sit well with Kofi and Woods, leading them to kick the former WWE Champion from the stable.Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. Sadly, they lost the titles to The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) on the June 30 episode of RAW, ending their reign at 72 days. They also failed to regain the titles in their rematch, and it seems they are gradually losing the momentum they had built over the years.#2. BayleyBayley is another superstar who seemingly hasn't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025. The Role Model was initially scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day earlier this year at WrestleMania. However, she was written off the card and replaced by Becky Lynch, who attacked her backstage.After being left off The Show of Shows, the former Hugger also missed the card for WWE's second biggest Premium Live Event, SummerSlam. Rather, she was scripted to interfere in the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lynch and Valkyria.#1. WWE Women's United States Champion, GiuliaGiulia won the WWE Women's United States Championship by defeating Zelina Vega on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions 2025. However, Triple H has rarely booked matches for the superstar since winning the title.The 31-year-old aligned herself with a returning Kiana James on the July 25 episode of the blue brand, with Kiana currently acting as her official representative. Giulia then made her first title defense the following week, retaining the gold in a rematch against Vega, and hasn't faced another opponent since then.Additionally, despite not winning the Women's US Title at a WWE Premium Live Event, The Game didn't include her first defense on the SummerSlam card. Instead, she was scheduled to defend the belt on SmackDown ahead of the PLE.