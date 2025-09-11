  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 5 WWE Superstars who haven't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025

5 WWE Superstars who haven't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 11, 2025 21:49 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
LA Knight enters the arena during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Over the years, Triple H has seemingly prioritized doing what is best for WWE by booking great and exciting matches for every show, leaving the audience with great moments to remember. However, despite this approach, some superstars have not received favorable bookings by The Game this year.

Ad

Now, let's explore five WWE Superstars who haven't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025.

#5. AJ Styles

After relentlessly pursuing a United States Championship shot against Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles was unable to get the job done at SummerSlam 2025, as the younger Mysterio pulled a dirty trick towards the end of the match to retain the gold.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

However, Styles later got himself a rematch. Although the bitter rivals were embroiled in a highly entertaining rivalry and gaining momentum in France, Triple H chose not to capitalize on that and didn't schedule the bout for Clash in Paris. Instead, he booked the rematch on RAW after the PLE, where Styles was still scripted to lose for a second time in a row.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

#4. LA Knight

LA Knight has seemingly sustained more losses than wins this year. He competed in both the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament and Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and lost in both.

Additionally, he was unsuccessful in his two attempts to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Given the chaos on RAW over the past few weeks, many believe that the creative team has portrayed Knight as the least formidable challenger in the World Title picture, especially when compared to CM Punk and Jey Uso.

Ad

#3. The New Day

Late last year, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel for the first time since 2016 by kicking Big E out of The New Day after the latter had an in-ring reunion with his stablemates for the first time since his injury.

The 39-year-old then announced that he would return as The New Day's manager until he is medically cleared. However, this didn't sit well with Kofi and Woods, leading them to kick the former WWE Champion from the stable.

Ad

Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. Sadly, they lost the titles to The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) on the June 30 episode of RAW, ending their reign at 72 days. They also failed to regain the titles in their rematch, and it seems they are gradually losing the momentum they had built over the years.

Ad

#2. Bayley

Bayley is another superstar who seemingly hasn't benefited from Triple H's booking in 2025. The Role Model was initially scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day earlier this year at WrestleMania. However, she was written off the card and replaced by Becky Lynch, who attacked her backstage.

After being left off The Show of Shows, the former Hugger also missed the card for WWE's second biggest Premium Live Event, SummerSlam. Rather, she was scripted to interfere in the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lynch and Valkyria.

Ad

#1. WWE Women's United States Champion, Giulia

Giulia won the WWE Women's United States Championship by defeating Zelina Vega on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions 2025. However, Triple H has rarely booked matches for the superstar since winning the title.

The 31-year-old aligned herself with a returning Kiana James on the July 25 episode of the blue brand, with Kiana currently acting as her official representative. Giulia then made her first title defense the following week, retaining the gold in a rematch against Vega, and hasn't faced another opponent since then.

Additionally, despite not winning the Women's US Title at a WWE Premium Live Event, The Game didn't include her first defense on the SummerSlam card. Instead, she was scheduled to defend the belt on SmackDown ahead of the PLE.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications