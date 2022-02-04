5 current WWE Superstars billed from India

Currently, India is one of the biggest markets for WWE. The country's massive population and passion for professional wrestling have always compelled Vince McMahon's promotion to increase its attention toward India.

One earlier instance of the relationship between WWE and India was when Gama Singh became the first Indian to join the promotion in the 80s. But the inclusivity of Indians in WWE wasn't impressive for years. However, things changed when The Great Khali made his way to the squared circle in 2006. His popularity opened the door for WWE's bright future in India.

From sporadic house shows to a successful Superstar Spectacle, the promotion has tried to leave no stone unturned in strengthening its ties with India.

As with other countries, India too adores watching their superstars. Our article will focus on five Indian superstars currently under contract with the promotion.

#5. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Perhaps the most prominent superstar of Indian descent, Jinder Mahal has long been associated with Vince McMahon's promotion. Though he was born and raised in Canada, his ancestry is Indian, and the company officially bills him from Punjab, India.

He made his first WWE appearance back in 2010. Mahal was introduced as the brother-in-law of The Great Khali.

During his extended tenure at the company, The Modern-Day Maharaja has had numerous accomplishments, including a WWE Championship reign. He's the only individual of Indian descent to claim this title.

He's also famous for the heel Indian stables he formed in recent years. He teamed up with The Singh Bros. (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) from 2017 to 2019. Currently, Jinder Mahal performs on SmackDown and is assisted by Dilsher Shanky, who's Indian as well.

