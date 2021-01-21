5 WWE Superstars who botched their own finisher 

WWE Superstars perform live regularly, which means that they often botch several moves because all of their work is presented in front of a live viewing crowd.

Human errors are something that every Superstar has been the victim of at some point in their career. While many wrestlers only botch a small move in their match, there are others whose botches stand out after the show.

Only a select few WWE stars have been able to botch their own finishers since most wrestlers spend a lot of time on perfecting their respective finishers.

The following list looks at some of the most unfortunate WWE Superstars of all time, who managed to mess up their own finishers. Luckily, none of these Superstars were injured as a result.

#5. Mace (WWE RAW - January 18, 2021)

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Xavier Woods continuing his feud with RETRIBUTION following his loss to T-Bar last week. The former multi-time RAW Tag Team Champion took on Mace this week. Once again, the numbers game helped RETRIBUTION to secure a much-needed victory.

Woods was forced to go at it alone after Kofi Kingston broke his jaw on an episode of RAW a few weeks ago, and now Kofi has been sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. Even though this was an interesting match that set the scene for a feud between Kingston and Mustafa Ali upon the former's return, the WWE Universe only remembered one thing about this match.

When Mace delivered his spinning Sidewalk Slam finisher to Woods, it seemed as though the two men got their timing completely wrong, and the move was all out of sync. Mace hasn't been featured a lot on WWE TV since being promoted with RETRIBUTION, and this was his chance to show that he had what it takes to be the main part of Monday Night RAW.

Instead, Mace has become a topic of discussion on social media for all the wrong reasons over the past few days. As a result, Mace has quite a mountain to climb if he wants to be taken seriously by the WWE Universe in the future.