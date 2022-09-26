5 WWE Superstars other than Bray Wyatt that could be "The White Rabbit"

WWE has been teasing "The White Rabbit" with QR codes on RAW and SmackDown, as well as music that has been playing at live events and during commercial breaks on Mondays and Fridays shows.

Many in the WWE Universe have linked this to a potential return for Bray Wyatt, and it's reached the point where it now has to be the former patriarch of The Wyatt Family, given the creativity that has gone into concealing his identity.

At this point, it appears too predictable for Bray Wyatt to be The White Rabbit, and it could instead be a completely different storyline altogether

#5. Finn Balor

While Finn Balor is currently busy in Judgment Day, nothing is stopping him from unleashing a strange character of his own similar to The Demon. WWE destroyed The Demon when he lost to Roman Reigns back at Extreme Rules last year and the character has since been taken away from TV.

Could this be Balor's revenge plot? The former Universal Champion was once undefeated as The Demon King before being betrayed by a rope as part of an incident that was never explained nor brought up ever again.

This would be a fantastic way for Balor to take a stranglehold over the company and debut a new character that allows him to once again dip into his face paint collection.

One of the guesses in the Hangman game was DEMON, and there is only one real demon in WWE.

#4. Could Little Miss Bliss be Alice?

If this is the story of Alice In Wonderland and Bray Wyatt is in fact The Mad Hatter, then it would make sense for Bliss to be Alice. That being said, it can't be ruled out that Bliss is the person behind the entire story.

After all, she did use "The White Rabbit" lyrics on RAW and the lights did go out during her match against Bayley.

Bliss has been teasing making her return to a darker character and it was the former Women's Champion who took the reins after Wyatt's release. What if The Master isn't teasing his return and the student has now stepped up her game? Perhaps Alice herself is now chasing The White Rabbit.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Kane

Kane is another name that has to be mentioned since there was a tease that there could be a DEMON behind the story. In the most recent clues relating to The White Rabbit, the word Demon has been teased.

Many fans are unaware that Kane hasn't actually retired from WWE and could make his return whenever needed.

Many fans would have overlooked his inclusion given his hectic role in politics at the moment, but history has taught us that in WWE it's always worth thinking outside of the box.

#2. Aleister Black/Malakai Black

One of WWE's darkest characters could be set to make his return after leaving AEW. Aleister Black's wife is currently part of WWE, which could be enough to sway him to make his return and be unveiled as the character.

Recent rumors suggest that the White Rabbit story could be a lengthy one, which would be long enough for Black to sit out his conditional release from AEW and then make his return under the new Triple H regime.

Although this is one of the more far-fetched theories, it's one that can't yet be ruled out.

#1. Karrion Kross

One of the biggest theories that the WWE Universe has put together is that Karrion Kross is The White Rabbit, given the use of the hourglass in recent videos relating to the character.

Kross only recently made his return and since Scarlett has already shown that she possesses powers, there is a belief that the two stars could be in it together.

The former NXT Champion is currently in the middle of a feud with Drew McIntyre, but there could be a huge tease in the main event of Extreme Rules which would then make it clear that the former NXT Champion has some kind of link to the character.

Do you have any other theories about The White Rabbit? Have your say in the comments section below...

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far