5 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar should put over before he retires

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 26 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar has a lot of star power to give

Brock Lesnar will forever be a legend in pro wrestling history, and no matter how you feel about the former WWE Champion, you can’t deny that he is one of the best athletes to ever step into a wrestling ring.

Back in 2003, Lesnar was in the prime of his career, delivering some of the best matches in wrestling history, but sadly that is all forgotten due to his recent booking with the WWE, and how fans now view him as an enemy to the product.

As long as Lesnar has star power, he is valuable to any company he decides to work for, and that star power is something WWE should take advantage of as WWE using Lesnar to only battle with specific stars is a mistake, because his star power could be the source of legitimacy for many superstars on the roster, propelling their career’s forward.

And just like the way The Rock, Kurt Angle, and other legends put Lesnar over when he needed it, WWE should use Lesnar to put over these future main event stars.

#1 Lars Sullivan

Sullivan vs Lesnar is sort of a dream match?

Lars Sullivan is one of WWE’s best prospects for a monster heel, as the NXT Creative team have built Sullivan up as a man that can't be beaten easily, and there is no doubt that when he debuts on the main roster, he will be huge for the company.

Moreover, Sullivan’s size and freakishly agile athletic ability could see him ascend to the main event scene in record time, and WWE needs to have him cement his legacy in a huge manner, and what better way than to have Sullivan reach the next level by destroying Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar vs Sullivan is one of those matches everyone would want to see, as both these men are untouchable powerhouses, and Lesnar doing the job for Sullivan could see a new star born.

1 / 5 NEXT