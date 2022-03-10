5 WWE Superstars who should have broken The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak rather than Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak is one of the most outstanding achievements in sports entertainment history. The Deadman secured 21 victories at The Show of Shows without tasting defeat.

The streak came to an astonishing end at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans. The Beast Incarnate delivered three F5s before pinning The Phenom, stunning fans around the world and leaving those in attendance silenced, picking up their jaws from the floor.

The question remains: should Brock Lesnar have been the man to end the immortal WrestleMania streak? In a bid to answer that, let's explore five WWE Superstars who should've broken The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak rather than The Beast.

#5. Kane should've burned The Undertaker's streak in 1998

At Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, Kane made his debut, interfering in The Deadman's WWE Championship Hell in a Cell bout with Shawn Michaels. According to the storyline, The Big Red Monster was Taker's half-brother. The ominous storyline between the pair culminated at WrestleMania 14.

The Devil's Favorite Demon had everything going for him heading into the contest, and his character was full of intrigue. Despite being so early in the streak, history would've said that Kane was the only person ever to beat him on the big stage had Taker gone on another winning streak.

#4. Edge should've brought the curtain down on the streak at WrestleMania 24

On The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2008, The Undertaker and Edge claimed the main event spot as they battled over the World Heavyweight Championship. At the time, The Deadman was 15-0 at WrestleMania.

The Rated R Superstar was the leading villain on SmackDown, backed by Vickie Guerrero and his henchmen Hawkins & Ryder. Edge winning the contest would've added a whole new layer to his character and resulted in one of the most shocking moments to close a WrestleMania.

#3. Roman Reigns should've broken the streak

The legendary WrestleMania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. However, in a recent interview, The Phenom felt that Roman Reigns would've been a more suited option.

Of course, Taker and Reigns collided at WrestleMania 33, where The Tribal Chief won. Had the streak been on the line, the boos The Head of the Table received the following night on RAW would've been even more ferocious.

#2. Bray Wyatt should've ended The Undertaker's streak

Bray Wyatt was to be the next big character in WWE that, in time, would've surpassed The Deadman as one of the greatest gimmicks. Wyatt's talent saw him have the audience in the palm of his hand every time he performed.

Naturally, Wyatt ending the streak in a torch-passing moment perhaps should've happened on The Show of Shows. It would've made sense from a character perspective, and claiming an enormous victory might've propelled The Eater of Worlds to new heights.

#1. CM Punk should've put The Undertaker's streak to sleep in 2013

During the early 2010s, CM Punk was the hottest character in WWE. The straight-talking, straight-edge Superstar became one of WWE's most popular stars and, in hindsight, should've ended Taker's WrestleMania streak.

Punk no doubt deserved the shining moment on the grandest stage. The Second City Saint would've benefitted from this victory like never before. He would've become more untouchable than the gimmick he portrayed during that period.

