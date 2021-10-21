5 WWE Superstars who brought their pets to the ring

The world of WWE can be quite unpredictable at times. You just never know who or what is going to show up. You may see WWE legends or celebrity guests appear, but you may also find Superstars' pets making an appearance.

It's unique, as of course, the pets themselves are unpredictable as they will have no idea they are performing in front of millions of people around the world. It is certainly hard for Vince McMahon to give them some pointers before they head through the curtain.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who brought their pets to the ring.

#5 The British Bulldog's pet dog Matilda appeared in WWE

WWF/WWE Historian @WWEHistoryFan0 British Bulldog with His Bulldog Matilda British Bulldog with His Bulldog Matilda https://t.co/hsoxYygFlf

In late 80's, Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid were performing as "The British Bulldogs" in WWE. They introduced their mascot, Matilda, who was in fact a bulldog. Matilda often accompanied them to the ring, but also got involved in storylines.

Matilda was stolen by Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and became a central character in the British Bulldogs' feud with The Islanders in 1988. Eventually, the Union-Jack-draped Superstars got her back and she continued her role as their mascot.

Her role was so significant that she eventually got a rare action figure, along with The British Bulldogs, made by Jakks Pacific. The company was WWE's main action figure creator during the 2000's and honored the tag team.

Bubba @Bubbathebaker1 The british bulldog is going to be in the wwe hall of fame. I remember matilda the dog chasing bobby the brain heenan around the outside of the ring. 1980's wrestling was the best. Miss those days. Bubba power. The british bulldog is going to be in the wwe hall of fame. I remember matilda the dog chasing bobby the brain heenan around the outside of the ring. 1980's wrestling was the best. Miss those days. Bubba power. https://t.co/XYpC6ehYb9

Eventually, The British Bulldogs parted ways, but The British Bulldog himself, Davey Boy Smith, returned to WWE in 1991. Unfortunately, he was not accompanied by Matilda, but by a new pet Winston, another bulldog.

Sadly, The British Bulldog passed away in 2002. He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020. He was inducted by his wife Diana, son Harry and daughter Georgia. They were also accompanied by Buffy, the latest version of the bulldog in the family.

Georgia has worked tirelessly to keep the British Bulldog name alive and to make sure his legacy is honored. She spoke prior to inducting her father into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"You look at everything we’ve done from then to now with Davey and the brand…Lots of positive things are happening with my dad. It makes the Hall of Fame for him more special here in Tampa. We don’t have to go too far. Mom has flown in. It’s going to be a celebration of my dad to give him some recognition." Georgia Smith said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

We will forever remember The British Bulldog's contributions, but also his first pet, Matilda, who became a legend in her own right.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam