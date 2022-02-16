5 possible betrayals in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 38

Elimination Chamber is lined up for the weekend in Saudi Arabia, WWE is in full swing on the Road to WrestleMania 38. The promotion has been touting the event as the biggest two-night extravaganza and let us hope that their claim turns out to be true.

A few matches have already been announced for The Showcase of Immortals, and majority of the match spots are yet to be filled. Among the numerous contests at the event, there is an inevitable match where two former partners collide against each other.

Though a match between such partners has not been announced yet, never say never in WWE. WrestleMania is still six weeks away, and anything could happen between now and then.

Our article will focus on five superstars who may betray their partners on the Road to WrestleMania.

Which of the following betrayals do you think is inevitable at present? You are always welcome to voice your opinions in the comments below.

#5 in our list of possible betrayals in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 38 - Randy Orton may betray Riddle

Riddle shocked the world last year when he formed a tag team alongside Randy Orton. Since then, RK-Bro has been one of the most popular acts on the red brand and WWE as a whole.

From Orton's reactions towards Riddle to their hilarious segments with The Alpha Academy, everything seems to be going in the proper direction.

However, Riddle must not forget his partner's past. Orton is a vicious Viper and won't shy away from betraying his ally.

Though Riddle and Orton work well in the tag division, both superstars are bonafied singles performers. A massive push for Riddle is speculated and The Apex Predator's achievement in the singles division is remarkable.

Thus, both superstars will move back to fighting for themselves and the beginning of this may be a betrayal. Whether it will be Randy Orton or Riddle pulling the plug is a question that needs to be answered.

Regardless of who does it, the betrayal seems impending and may happen sooner rather than later. The probability of this happening is sky-high with WrestleMania right around the corner.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh